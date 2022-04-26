Rap Star Chief Keef Designs Collection for True Religion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief Keef, one of hip hop’s most influential artists, has designed an exclusive collection in collaboration with True Religion as part of the brand’s year-long 20th anniversary celebration. This partnership comes at the height of Chief Keef’s decade-long influence in the music industry and ten years following the release of the 2012 song, “True Religion Fein”. True Religion and Chief Keef have been synonymous since the release with the artist vocalizing his adoration for the aspirational brand, making this collaboration a must for the fans who support both the artist and the True Religion brand.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” Chief Keef said. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”

Chief Keef brings “True Religion Fein” to life through bold graphic hearts and skull and bones imagery, across a collection that features a t-shirt, hoodies, joggers, denim jeans and jackets, and beanies. As part of the launch, True Religion and Chief Keef will host a VIP event in Los Angeles. The collection will launch on Truereligion.com on May 5, as well as at select UK retailers, including Brown’s, Farfetch, and Brother 2 Brother.

“Our collaborations are a result of authentic partnerships. And when you think of True Religion you think of Chief Keef, because the brand and the artist have become synonymous," said Zihaad Wells, SVP, Creative Director for True Religion. “Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade. The idea that he would design a collection for us following the 10 year anniversary of ‘True Religion Fein’, and to have it coincide with our 20th anniversary, was just too perfect an opportunity to pass up.”

True Religion, an iconic premium streetwear apparel brand founded in 2002, became famous for its signature stitch and a combination of design techniques that dramatically changed the silhouette of the typical 5-pocket jean, making the brand particularly recognizable in the early aughts. Today, True Religion continues to inspire newness with bold embellishments, innovative designs, and creative partnerships like theirs with Chief Keef. The brand has fully positioned itself in the streetwear community by partnering with brands like Supreme, but it’s the collaborations with emerging designers and artists such as Madeline Kraemer, Elijah Popo, and Bluboy that allows the brand to flex its diversity in creative processes such as upcycling and repurposing. Additionally, True Religion has begun to partner with aspiring creatives to produce and direct shoots—granting opportunities to rising talent all over the world.

ABOUT CHIEF KEEF

Keith Farrelle Cozart, better known as his stage name, Chief Keef, is an American rap artist, songwriter, and producer who began his career as a teenager in Chicago. Today, he is credited with popularizing drill music and is considered one of today’s most influential musicians. He records and produces music for his own label, Glo Gang.

ABOUT TRUE RELIGION

True Religion is an iconic premium streetwear apparel brand founded in 2002. We were founded on the belief that denim is the common fabric of humanity, worn regardless of faith, class, ethnicity, or orientation.

Our level of attention to detail is influenced out of pure desire to stand out. We want our denim to have personality, and so we stripped a pair of jeans down to its rawest form and learned to amplify the most important details. We re-engineered standard sewing machines to execute the stitch techniques that are widely recognized today. After all these years, True Religion denim remains loud, authentic, and ear splitting—and we’re just getting started.