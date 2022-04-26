Spencer Health Solutions Partners with Ganse Apothecary to Expand In-Home Support to Specialty Pharmacy Patients

Spencer Health Solutions announced today that Pennsylvania specialty pharmacy provider Ganse Apothecary has joined its Certified Pharmacy Partner Network and will begin offering enhanced services to its patients who require complex clinical care for behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, and neurological disorders. (Photo: Business Wire)

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spencer Health Solutions, a digital health company based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, announced today that Pennsylvania specialty pharmacy provider Ganse Apothecary has joined its Certified Pharmacy Partner Network and will begin offering enhanced services to its patients who require complex clinical care for behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, and neurological disorders.

Joining the Spencer-Certified Pharmacy Partner Network elevates the services provided by Ganse pharmacy teams who have been trained to capture and respond to new health insights using the in-home spencer® smart hub. Spencer-certified pharmacists can now ensure a higher level of support for rare disease and CNS patients through real-world data capture and telehealth outreach.

“Behavioral health providers and long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania rely on Ganse Apothecary for the management and delivery of specialized medications,” said Joshua Swantek, PharmD, Specialty Pharmacy Manager at Ganse Apothecary. “Working with Spencer Health Solutions allows us to offer our enhanced pharmacy services in a way that more directly benefits our patients while also freeing up care providers to deliver direct patient care.”

The spencer smart hub is an FDA-certified Class 1 medical device that is easy to set up and use, only requiring the patient to plug it in and place a refill pack of medicines inside. The device connects to the Internet through an integrated cellular network or the user’s Wi-Fi network to quickly and securely:

Relay near real-time, secure, and actionable health analytics to care teams and caregivers

Greater patient access with integrated, secure telehealth within spencer platform

Alert patients to take their pre-packaged medications on a prescribed schedule

Dispense medications and document medication adherence (i.e., drug accountability)

Automatically integrate data from in-home wearable, biometric devices (e.g., glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, scales)

“We are pleased that Ganse Apothecary has joined Spencer’s Certified Pharmacy Partner Network and can now offer its patients user-friendly solutions and allow its pharmacy teams to improve health outcomes with access to critical health data at the same time,” said Spencer Health Solutions founder and CEO Tom Rhoads.

Extending its reach to serve the needs of the specialty pharmacy industry, Spencer Health Solutions is exhibiting its spencer smart hub and pouch technology at the upcoming Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 2-5. One of the largest annual conferences for specialty pharmaceuticals and related services, Spencer is inviting Asembia attendees to join their on-site staff for product demos.

About Ganse Apothecary

Ganse Apothecary is an independent, family-owned, pharmacy business consisting of a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, a long-term care pharmacy, and a community-focused retail pharmacy. Ganse Apothecary provides services for a diverse set of clinical conditions while specializing in behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, and neurological disorders. The Ganse Apothecary team is proud to be trusted by healthcare providers and Pennsylvania residents for more than 40 years. For more information, visit www.ganseapothecary.com

About Spencer Health Solutions

Headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Spencer Health Solutions is a digital health technology provider dedicated to improving patient engagement and medication adherence for clinical trials and commercial pharmaceutical programs. Spencer Health Solutions’ award-winning spencer® smart hub provides near real-time monitoring into patients’ behaviors and Rx patterns that result in improved persistency, improved patient retention, and more positive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.spencerhealthsolutions.com