Faraday Future Announces Brembo as Brake Supplier for Upcoming FF 91 EV

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced Brembo, the world industry-leading innovator of brake technology, as the main supplier of full brake caliper assembly for its ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV.

“Brembo, a world leader in braking systems, perfectly complements the requirements of an ultra-premium EV such as the FF 91,” said Carsten Breitfeld, Global Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Future. “High-performance braking will ensure driver confidence on the road and this partnership adds to the slate of premium suppliers that are part of the FF 91 production.”

Brembo will provide a specialized caliper assembly for the FF 91. This includes assembly, pistons, calipers, and pads, along with the electronic parking brake. The system is constructed with six-piston cast aluminum front calipers and four-piston cast aluminum rear calipers designed to provide solid and consistent brake performance under all conditions.

FF’s partnership with Brembo will ensure high-quality performance for the vehicle, along with safer vehicle operation for the driver and a safer vehicle experience for the passengers. The FF 91 is designed and built in California by the company’s global employees and supported by FF co-creators, with technology from top-tier suppliers across the globe. FF is on track to launch the FF 91 in Q3 2022.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF Intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF Intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

ABOUT BREMBO S.p.A.

Brembo S.p.A is the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology for automotive vehicles. Brembo supplies high performance brake systems for the most important manufacturers of cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide, as well as clutches and other components for racing. Brembo is also a leader in the racing sector and has won more than 500 championships. Today the company operates in 15 countries on 3 continents, with 29 production and business sites, and a pool of over 12,200 employees, about 10% of whom are engineers and product specialists active in R&D. 2021 turnover was € 2,777.6 million (31.12.2021). Brembo is the owner of the Brembo, AP, AP Racing, Breco, Bybre, J.Juan, Marchesini and SBS Friction brands.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

https://www.ff.com/

http://appdownload.ff.com

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Faraday Future’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the outcome of the SEC investigation relating to the matters that were the subject of the Special Committee investigation; FF’s ability to satisfy the terms of the Nasdaq exception and to file the Q3 Form 10-Q and Form 10-K by May 6, 2022 and its ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards; the implementation of the Special Committee’s actions and related internal review by FF; FF’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and costs to bring its vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving Company; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Company’s products; and the ability of Company to attract and retain employees. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the FF’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258993) filed with the SEC on October 4, 2021 and other documents filed by FF from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.