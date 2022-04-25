Powerhouse Teams Join Forces to Protect the Planet

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tru Earth®, the leading, eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans, announces a powerful new investment partnership designed to accelerate global expansion for the Vancouver-based company. Young but highly successful and award winning, Tru Earth was recently named Top BC Exporter of the Year and is recognized by Clean50 for their outstanding contribution to clean capitalism.

Renewal Funds, a pioneering mission venture capital fund whose focus is on working with environmentally sustainable early growth stage companies has led an investment financing in Tru Earth, just as they celebrate their third year in business.

“We are excited to partner with Tru Earth and help support the company’s mission to reduce household plastic waste and carbon emissions," said Genevieve Pinto, Partner at Renewal Funds and incoming board member. "We have been impressed by Tru Earth’s growth trajectory and innovation, alongside the company’s deep commitment to positive environmental and social impact. We are thrilled to partner with them on this next phase of growth.”

The third partner in this powerhouse team is Export Development Canada (EDC). EDC helps high growth Canadian companies like Tru Earth sustainably and responsibly navigate, manage and take on risk, so they can succeed in global markets. The fit with Tru Earth is perfect, given that the company is already working in 74 countries and selling to 690,000 customers. EDC’s support will help Tru Earth meet its goals of reaching 2.5 million customers and 80 countries by 2025 by providing resources necessary to overcome the challenges that come from such a sustained growth opportunity

“It has been a privilege collaborating with Tru Earth and deepening our relationship with this innovative company. We have a collective aim to reduce the world’s ecological footprint and Tru Earth is a great example of our belief that strong ESG performance is a differentiator for Canadian companies in global markets,” said Carl Burlock, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, EDC. “Supporting Tru Earth’s long-term goals, we have provided patient capital to accelerate growth. Concurrent with our investment, we will leverage our international network to support Tru Earth’s advancements into new markets and help them strengthen customer relationships around the world. We are excited about their future and look forward to building on our initial support for years to come.”

The announcement of these two partners has made Tru Earth CEO & Co-Founder Brad Liski very excited about the future, “This collaboration will accelerate our global efforts to bring eco-friendly products to more people in more countries to further our critical cause. The Tru Earth team and I value their commitment towards working for real solutions to ensure a cleaner, healthier, low-carbon economy that can support all citizens of the world. I reflect on the advances we’ve made in three short years and I want to commend the efforts of our staff and customers, the #TruChangeMakers™, for joining our movement (#TruEarthMovement™) to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.”

ABOUT TRU EARTH:

Tru Earth® based in Vancouver, Canada is a leading eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than a 690,000 equally committed people in 74 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.

Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and caring for the health of the planet and their families.

Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to match all first-time subscriptions by donating to families in need across the globe. Because at Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.

For more information on joining the movement or to purchase our products, please visit https://www.tru.earth, connect with us on:

Facebook: TruEarthMovement | Instagram @TruEarthMovement | Twitter @TruEarthLaundry #TruChangeMakers™| YouTube @TruEarthMovement

ABOUT RENEWAL FUNDS:

Renewal Funds is a mission venture capital fund investing in early growth stage environmental technology and consumer products companies to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy. Renewal Funds is based in Vancouver and invests across North America. For more information visit www.renewalfunds.com.

ABOUT EXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA (EDC):

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.