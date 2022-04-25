ALLETE Recognized as a Minnesota Company of Special Distinction for Its Commitment to Advancing Women in Leadership Roles

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been recognized as a company of Special Distinction in a women’s corporate leadership census of Minnesota’s largest public companies. It is the third consecutive year ALLETE has received the honor.

The 2021 Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership, produced by St. Catherine University’s School of Business, named ALLETE as an Honor Roll company with Special Distinction in the annual research study that examines the representation of women on boards of directors and as executive officers. ALLETE also earned Special Distinction status in 2020 and 2019.

ALLETE is among only 13 of Minnesota’s 79 largest publicly held companies with women representing at least 30% of corporate directors and 30% of executive officers in 2021, according to the report. Seven of the 11 directors serving on the ALLETE board are women and three of the six ALLETE executive officers are women.

Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and CEO, said the company is honored by the recognition and also acknowledged ALLETE’s ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

“ALLETE is a longtime champion of women in leadership and of diversity in all forms, be it gender identity, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or experiences,” Owen said. “Our view of sustainability in action includes nurturing a more diverse workforce that helps build stronger and more equitable communities and ultimately contributes to our success.”

Owen noted that women have served in senior leadership positions and on ALLETE’s board of directors for decades. Women also serve in key executive roles within ALLETE’s family of companies.

“Embracing diverse perspectives within the boardroom and across the company is part of ALLETE’s values and culture,” Owen said, “and I’m proud of the company’s strong track record of diversity and inclusion. We have more work to do on these important fronts, but we are committed and know we are stronger when we include diverse perspectives in decision-making processes at all levels.”

ALLETE and other Honor Roll companies were recognized April 19 at an event at the Marriott City Center in Minneapolis hosted by Twin Cities Business. Amy DeCaigny, supervisor purchasing, accepted the award on behalf of ALLETE.

In addition to the recognition in the St. Catherine University census, Moody’s Investors Service has identified ALLETE as having the most gender diverse board among 45 utility companies it examined for a report on board gender diversity at publicly traded North American utilities.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

