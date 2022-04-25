Global Titans Brings the World’s First NFT Pay-Per-View Sports Event Live From the Helipad of Burj Al Arab, on May 14th, 2022

YOUR EXCLUSIVE UVIP NFT TICKET TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM OF GLOBAL TITANS DUBAI, MAY 14 2022, FEATURING FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND ANDERSON SILVA (Video: AETOSWire)

FLOYD MAYWEATHER:

https://twitter.com/FloydMayweather/status/1517594581373648896?s=20&t=dEEnqLrQWsybIa81CA-JJA

Global Titans Fight Series announced the WORLD’S FIRST EVER NFT SPORTS event will give access to an exclusive livestream pay-per-view for NFT ticket holders. The Global Titans NFT tickets are considered a historic moment, where sports and tech fans take a giant leap forward, changing the way one interacts with live entertainment.

The NFT ticket will give access to watch Global Titans Dubai live online on May 14th, where an epic night of boxing on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel. The spectacular event boasts an explosive line-up including star champions Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva and many more.

A landmark moment for international sports, fans buying the NFT will also acquire a special Global Titans NFT ticket, that is highly collectable. More than an event ticket, NFT technology provides buyers with unique features such as future access, rewards and more – all that increase the value of its ownership long after the event.

Developing special technologies, ROQUMedia and Yakomoz Events, the founders of Global Titans, have teamed up with Web3 experts, MintGate for this NFT. Buyers will be able to watch the livestream of these inaugural fights directly from anywhere in the world without requiring access codes or passwords. NFT owners can simply connect their crypto wallets (such as MetaMask) for instant access.

Additionally, owners of this NFT will be able to unlock Limited Edition 3D collectibles, special video content and official media from the event.

There are two Global Titans NFT tickets now available to the public.

80,000 collectible NFTs with PPV access in the Polygon Matic or payable by credit card.

Currently 10 highly exclusive ringside seat NFTs are available to attend this event in person.

Seat to attend the event and collectable NFT ticket Pay-Per-View livestream are available at www.globaltitans.com

“MintGate is hyper-focused on making digital ownership accessible to anyone in the world,” said Jonathan Dunlap (CEO). “To further this mission, we launched a revolutionary way to purchase a NFT directly with a credit card,” continued Matt Hoffman (CSO).

Robert Quirke, ROQUMedia (CEO) stated: “For many people, this will be the first time they will buy an NFT. We made sure to provide them with great value, by including exciting digital assets that can be traded and combined to watch the Floyd Mayweather fight livestream online. The live event on May 14th will be known as an international turning point where live sports and entertainment embraced the next generation of technology. The PPV tickets use the Polygon Blockchain & MATIC, as this offers fans the lowest gas fees, making them significantly more environmentally friendly.”

GLOBAL TITANS

Global Titans Dubai is the first in series of special boxing and MMA events which will be staged at iconic locations across four continents. Each main event is broadcast globally, featuring champion fighters and exclusive collectable NFT tickets.

www.globaltitans.com

MINTGATE

MintGate is a proven web3 platform for building membership-based communities and elevating the relationship between people and the brands they care about. We bring people closer to the future by unlocking the value of digital ownership.

https://www.mintgate.io/

