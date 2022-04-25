A New Name, But a Commitment That’s the Same – Comenity Direct is Now Bread Savings™

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announces its former Comenity Direct consumer deposit brand is now Bread Savings. The name change reflects the rebranding of Alliance Data to Bread Financial, which was announced on March 23.

Bread Savings offers high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit at top market rates and makes it easy to transfer funds from an existing bank to start earning interest immediately. By offering competitive rates on FDIC-insured deposits, Bread Savings can help customers save and grow their money so it’s available for unexpected life events or fun things like a vacation or home improvements.

“As part of our rebrand in March, we made a promise to deliver innovative payment, lending and saving solutions to customers for each stage of their life journey,” said Val Greer, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Bread Financial. “The newly branded Bread Savings delivers on that promise and will continue to offer great service, top rates and security that customers can count on.”

Bread Savings customers enjoy several benefits:

Highly competitive rates like 1.5% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on a one-year certificate of deposit and 1% APY on a high-yield savings account

A simple and fast online account opening process

FDIC insured deposits, so your money is fully protected

Interest that’s accrued and compounded daily

No monthly maintenance fees and no hidden fees

Elevated customer care

To learn more about Bread Savings and its products visit BreadSavings.com.

In addition to Bread Savings, Bread Financial offers a comprehensive suite of payment products, which includes private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, buy now, pay later (BNPL), and the Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card.

About Bread Financial™

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally-enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Formerly Alliance Data, Bread Financial is an S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and committed to sustainable business practices powered by its 6,000+ global associates. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “likely,” “may,” “should” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives including our ability to realize the intended benefits of the spinoff of our LoyaltyOne segment, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, market conditions, inflation, developments in the geopolitical environment, and the ongoing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which remain difficult to predict.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.