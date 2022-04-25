Legacy Partners with RESOLVE to Change the Conversation Around Fertility

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy, the leading digital fertility clinic, and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, announced a partnership that will help support RESOLVE’s mission around access to care and public education. Legacy and RESOLVE are aligned in their mission to change and empower the conversation around fertility, and this announcement marks the first time RESOLVE has partnered with a company focused on male fertility. With sperm count declining at a rate of more than 50% globally in the past 40 years, it’s increasingly imperative to rebalance the responsibility of family planning and change the outdated view that fertility is a “women’s issue.”

“RESOLVE has led the awareness movement and is the largest non-profit advocating for an increase in insurance coverage and protecting access to all family building options for anyone who needs them,” said Khaled Kteily, CEO and founder of Legacy. “Legacy is proud to partner with RESOLVE and to support them in their efforts to reduce stigma and educate the public about reproductive health. We look forward to collaborating around ways to increase the conversation around male fertility.”

The two companies are kicking off their partnership during National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 24-30, 2022, a movement that brings together millions of Americans to remove the stigmas and barriers to conversations around infertility. The two companies will partner beyond National Infertility Awareness Week® advocating for insurance coverage and affordable costs of fertility care for everyone.

“Our goal is to bring to light the issues facing the millions of Americans who live with infertility and those that struggle to build their family,” said Barbara Collura, President/CEO of RESOLVE. “Partnering with Legacy will further our ability to expand the conversation around infertility and family building challenges and further our advocacy efforts.”

National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW) is a movement, founded in 1989 by RESOLVE, to enhance public understanding of infertility needs and to educate lawmakers and employers about how infertility impacts people’s lives. Legacy is a proud sponsor of National Infertility Awareness Week®. To learn more and participate, visit infertilityawareness.org.

To encourage sperm preservation and testing, Legacy sends customers an affordable and easy to use at-home sperm testing kit and offers sperm analysis, DNA fragmentation and cryopreservation for the samples. Legacy is passionate about changing the outdated view that fertility is a “women’s issue,” and this week launched an advertising campaign to destigmatize male fertility conversations. To learn more about male fertility, visit givelegacy.com.

About Give Legacy, Inc.

Give Legacy, Inc. aims to humanize the path to parenthood by giving customers the ability to engage in sperm analysis, DNA fragmentation and sperm freezing all from their home. Founded in 2018 out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator backed startup with leading investors including Bain Capital Ventures, FirstMark Capital, Section 32, TQ Ventures, Tribe Capital, and celebrity investors including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Orlando Bloom and DJ Khaled. Legacy offers services to leading organizations including Naval Special Warfare and Memorial Sloan Kettering, and the company is the preferred male fertility partner to benefits providers Progyny, Maven, Carrot, Kindbody and others. The Legacy team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board. For more information visit givelegacy.com.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for everyone. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community, connecting people with others who can help, empowering everyone to find resolution, and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org.