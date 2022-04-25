C3 Risk & Insurance Services Elected as Partner by Assurex Global, World’s Largest Privately Held Industry Brokerage Group

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 Risk & Insurance Services (C3), a San Diego-based specialty insurance brokerage, announced its membership in Assurex Global, the world’s largest privately held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage group, on March 15, 2022. While C3 will maintain its autonomy as a locally owned, privately held brokerage, membership in Assurex Global will help expand the firm’s influence, collective bargaining power, and access to industry resources traditionally reserved for the largest corporate brokerages.

C3 is only the third privately held firm from California to join the ranks of other best-in-class privately held brokerages comprising the Assurex Global partnership. Prior to being elected as partners, firms must meet vigorous selection standards to ensure clients know they’re working with the best when choosing an Assurex Global Partner.

“We’re thrilled to now be a part of Assurex Global in the company of so many other well-respected brokerages,” says Jamie Reid, chairman and chief executive officer, C3 Insurance. “C3 will gain so much from this partnership – in credibility, validation and strength in numbers with other brokerages – while simultaneously preserving our autonomy and the heart of our local brand that clients have come to know and love.”

Established in 2017, C3 now has 92 employees boasting more than 500 years of combined experience, covering every aspect of the insurance world. C3 is licensed in all 50 states, and currently serves over 5,000 clients in the U.S. and worldwide, and offers several lines of insurance, including advance planning and life insurance, workers compensation, professional liability, general liability, privacy liability, inland marine, commercial property, business auto, garage liability, accident participant, and many more along with specialty divisions including trucking, life science, construction and surety and financial services.

For more information or to start working with C3’s innovative team, please visit c3insurance.com.

ABOUT C3 RISK & INSURANCE SERVICES

C3 is shaking up the insurance industry by redefining the privately held insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2017, C3 is locally owned and headquartered in San Diego. While young at heart, the breadth of experience spans decades. C3 inherently takes a different approach to managing the risk of companies from startups through multinational firms. The difference is in discovery. C3 proactively creates sophisticated and innovative strategies for preventing unexpected loss for its clients and conversely provides swift resolution for difficult claims. Its unique business model and dedication to employees and clients has been a catalyst to C3 becoming one of the fastest growing insurance firms in the country. Learn more by visiting c3insurance.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or by calling 619-233-8000.