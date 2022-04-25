Cerus Corporation Announces Multi-Year Contract for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets with the American Red Cross

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that it has signed a five-year contract with the American Red Cross for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets.

Under the terms of this contract, Cerus will continue to supply the Red Cross the INTERCEPT Blood System used to produce pathogen reduced platelets, in support of the Red Cross goal to transition toward a full pathogen reduced platelet supply for its hospital customers across the U.S.

“The Red Cross is a global leader in transfusion medicine, with a track record of establishing blood safety protocols that have provided a blueprint for many blood centers globally. Cerus is proud of our long history of collaborating with the Red Cross, as they have played a critical role in the deployment of the INTERCEPT Blood System to safeguard the U.S. blood supply,” stated William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer. “Thanks to their leadership and commitment to blood safety, the Red Cross is now the largest producer of INTERCEPT treated blood components in the world. Our partnership has made thousands of INTERCEPT treated platelets available for patients across the country each day, and we are excited to extend this relationship and continue advancing the INTERCEPT Blood System.”

Supplying about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, the Red Cross is the largest provider of blood products in the United States, collecting more than 4.6 million blood donations and 1 million platelet donations for its approximately 2,500 hospital and transfusion center customers in 2021.1

“The safety and sustainability of the blood supply is of paramount importance for us, as well as for the hospitals, physicians and patients who we serve,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Biomedical Services at American Red Cross. “INTERCEPT treated platelets meet the FDA’s bacterial safety requirements and also protect patients against a broad spectrum of transfusion-transmitted infections caused by known and unknown pathogens. The Red Cross remains committed to finding proactive ways to ensure the safety and availability of the blood supply.”

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

