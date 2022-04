MANSCAPED™ Launches The Lawn Mower® 4.0 TCS Special Edition Trimmer in Support of Testicular Cancer Awareness

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shave’em and save’em. The global grooming company and leading men’s lifestyle brand, MANSCAPED™, announced today the launch of The Lawn Mower® 4.0 TCS Special Edition in support of the Testicular Cancer Society (TCS). As part of this first-ever cause-driven product launch, MANSCAPED is donating $50,000 to TCS to help the non-profit organization on its steadfast mission to fight the disease, spread awareness, and save lives around the world.

“MANSCAPED has become synonymous with the groin, and while we have expanded our product offerings to include everything a man needs for head-to-toe grooming, the importance of proper below-the-waist hygiene and specifically, testicular health, remain a core component of our brand,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “As such, working with the Testicular Cancer Society and bringing awareness to the importance of early detection and self-screening has been an inherent part of our mission since early on. We’re excited to further shed light on this noteworthy cause through this innovative launch.”

Wrapped in purple accents representative of testicular cancer’s awareness color, The Lawn Mower 4.0 TCS Special Edition features all the benefits of MANSCAPED’s original best-selling trimmer, including SkinSafe™ technology to help reduce the risk of cuts and nicks, a 7,000 RPM motor, wireless charging, waterproof functionality, LED spotlight, and travel lock. Designed by the brand’s talented in-house product development and creative teams for this special cause, and fittingly during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, the trimmer also features a purple power status indicator light, co-branded TCS packaging, and educational inserts about how to properly check yourself.

The limited-edition tool, which retails for $89.99, is available for purchase on manscaped.com until sold out. Learn more about MANSCAPED’s mission to promote men’s health and hygiene around the world and its ongoing work with TCS here.

To kick off Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and further promote the launch of The Lawn Mower 4.0 TCS Special Edition, MANSCAPED launched a one-of-a-kind brand stunt on April 2nd at the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull in New York City. With a nod to the longstanding tradition of rubbing the bull’s family jewels for good luck, MANSCAPED invited participants to check the bull’s lower region for any unusual lumps or bumps to raise awareness for testicular cancer, complete with prizes, giveaways and, of course, education on self-checks.

On November 23, 2021, MANSCAPED announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BLTS) (“Bright Lights”). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, the combined company will be named Manscaped Holdings, Inc. MANSCAPED intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, “MANS.”

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over five million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in 38 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

