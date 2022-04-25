AerSale Selects Bauer for Pneumatic Component MRO Expansion in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), a leading independent provider of aviation products and services today announced the further expansion of component MRO capabilities for its AerSale Component Solutions (ACS) division with purchase of the latest in pneumatic system testing technology from Bauer, Inc. ACS specializes in MRO services covering: hydraulic, power-generation, fuel system, wheels & brakes, electro-mechanical, and pneumatic components in support of global aircraft operators and third-party MRO providers. AerSale’s aircraft heavy maintenance and asset management activities also rely on ACS to address the urgent component MRO requirements in support of AerSale’s broader customer audience.

“This investment in our Miami-based AerSale Component Solutions division significantly enhances our ability to support our growing list of customers”, said Basil Barimo, President MRO Services. “Acquisition of this new Bauer testing system represents a significant enhancement to AerSale’s ability to provide expert MRO services for a wide range of pneumatic components, such as starters, air cycle machines, valves and actuators for both current and new generation fleets.”

Lou Auletta, President & CEO of Bauer commented, “We are extremely pleased to add AerSale to our prestigious list of leading component MRO providers. Through decades of experience in development of precision testing equipment, we are proud to introduce AerSale Component Solutions to the latest in pneumatic test stand technology and efficiency for support of their expanding family of component MRO solutions.”

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

About Bauer

Bauer, established in 1916, designs and manufactures aircraft component test and support equipment for the commercial and military aviation industries. Leading OEMs, airlines, MRO and military organizations around the world rely on Bauer for technical expertise, highly reliable performance, and long-term support.