Ochsner Health Adopts Nym’s Medical Coding Engine to Enable Revenue Cycle Automation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nym Health, a leader in translating clinical language into actionable information, today announced that its medical coding technology is powering revenue cycle management for Ochsner Health’s emergency departments.

An integrated healthcare system that operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South, Ochsner Health is using the Nym engine to optimize the speed and efficiency of its medical coding and billing processes.

“We’re focused on simplifying complexity and building the capacity and scalability to meet future needs, such as those associated with resourcing, dynamic workflows and rapidly growing visit volumes across the continuum of care,” said Vicki Kaplan, Vice President, Coding and HIM, Ochsner Health. “Automating coding for medical billing in Ochsner’s emergency departments is a key component of this effort, and we’re looking forward to working with Nym to continuously improve our operations.”

Combining clinical expertise, computational linguistics and explainable AI, Nym has developed technology that can understand clinical language and provides an entirely new way of analyzing and decoding medical records into clear, concise and actionable information. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management leverages the Nym engine to translate free text within patient charts into accurate, compliant and explainable diagnostic and billing codes (ICD-10-CM and CPT), all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention.

“In delivering scalable solutions that automate manual practices and eliminate workflow pain points, Nym’s goal is to simplify administrative processes for providers and enable better healthcare,” said Amihai Neiderman, Nym’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to partner with Ochsner Health and work alongside the top-tier coding organization they have established, adding value for a nationally recognized healthcare system that inspires healthier lives and stronger communities.”

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

Nym Health

Nym Health is the leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, which can remove inefficiencies that add billions to the cost of care. By combining industry-leading technology with clinical expertise and a deep understanding of medical language, Nym is able to accurately decode medical charts in a way that is fast, explainable and compliant. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) takes provider notes in the free text within patient charts and translates them into accurate and compliant diagnostic and billing charge codes, all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention. Along with 96+% accuracy, Nym’s RCM solution delivers audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code it generates, ensuring total visibility into why each code was assigned. The Nym solution can be quickly deployed and scaled based on volume and workflow needs, easing administrative burdens and allowing clinical teams to spend more time focused on patient care.

Based in New York City with R&D capabilities in Tel Aviv, Nym is building an interdisciplinary team of specialists including technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers, medical coders and more. Investors in Nym include Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.