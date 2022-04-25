Integreon Partners with Wine To Water to Help Global Communities Gain Access to Clean Water

FARGO, N.D. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) today announced that they have partnered with Wine To Water (“W|W”), an international non-profit organization committed to supporting the life and dignity of all through the power of clean water.

Integreon and its 3,500+ employees worldwide will build filters which will be provided to in-need communities with whom Integreon has deep, sustained relationships. Integreon will further work with W|W to educate community leaders and recipients on the importance of clean water, health, and hygiene, and how to use the filters. Working with W|W is an extension of Integreon’s long history supporting organizations with a focus on three key pillars: education, healthcare, and the environment.

“Partnering with W|W, building filters and supporting their educational outreach allows us to touch all three components of Integreon’s Corporate Social Responsibility program,” said Noreen Kamka, Chief People Officer at Integreon. “We could not be more impressed by the work of W|W and know our team is eager to bring this partnership to life in a way that fundamentally changes communities’ quality of life through access to clean water.”

In addition to community based clean water access programs, W|W has provided disaster response in many hard-hit countries including Sudan, Haiti, Syria, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mozambique, Bahamas, Nepal, and now Ukraine. The organization is currently working in Ukraine and neighboring countries to distribute water filters to families displaced and under attack in this crisis. Integreon, in support, has established a program to match employee donations in support of W|W’s largest response program, to date targeting delivery of over 12,000 water filters.

Filters give people a way to prevent waterborne illnesses common in war and crises. The filters W|W implements are light, compact, and each one provides clean water for more than a decade; alleviating the need for tens of thousands of single-use plastic water bottles which add to the environmental disaster created by a global crisis.

“Clean water is a basic resource to which everyone should have access. With a goal to provide sustainable water solutions in some of the communities in which Integreon offices are located, we are honored to partner with Integreon. It’s refreshing and inspiring to work with a company who understands the value of education, healthcare, and the environment, and how clean water access plays a critical role in the foundation and success of these respective initiatives. Integreon is uniquely involving every global office to ensure each employee can choose to be part of the global impact. Integreon’s partnership will have a life-changing impact for the agents of change receiving clean water and, hopefully, the employees that get involved,” said Courtney Mattar, Sr. Philanthropy Manager, W|W.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment, and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit https://www.integreon.com/ and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wine To Water

Wine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water, helping over 1.4 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water since 2007. W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish our mission and vision, we develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W is hyper-focused on strategic WASH programs in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, The Amazon (W|W office located in Colombia), and Tanzania, along with ongoing disaster response efforts in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit winetowater.org.