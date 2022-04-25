Anelto RemoteCareLive! Video Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Powered by AT&T IoT Connectivity Helps Improve Patient Outcomes

THE COLONY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anelto, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, announces the addition of the RemoteCareLive! video remote patient monitoring system to its product portfolio. RemoteCareLive! is an extension of Anelto's successful RemoteCare voice and data console, which has over 15,000 systems in service across the United States. This new solution runs on AT&T’s nationwide IoT network, known for its reliability and coverage.

The RemoteCareLive! system is designed specifically for healthcare with Medicare users in mind. It is a simply elegant, easy-to-use cellular-based video console providing excellent in-home availability and a highly reliable telehealth conferencing connection. RemoteCareLive! is always on since it is plugged in and has a two-day battery backup. Unlike tablets, a notification is immediately sent to the care provider if the power source is removed.

The RemoteCareLive! video consoles contain IoT SIM cards, so they automatically send the patient’s data over the AT&T IoT network to the cloud where a healthcare provider can access the data via a secure log-in.

"Our collaboration with Anelto is another example of how our IoT connectivity is advancing connected healthcare," said Joe Drygas, VP of Healthcare Solutions for AT&T. "More and more healthcare providers are turning to remote patient monitoring for improved patient outcomes. IoT-enabled RPM devices provide a quicker and more convenient service for patients and give them more control over their health. For doctors, RPM solutions with IoT connectivity mean access to more complete patient data and the ability to act on that data as it’s received."

RemoteCareLive! continuously monitors in real-time with loud, clear audio that is easy to understand. Unlike tablets, the RemoteCareLive! system is designed to remain on a tabletop. It has a sturdy, integrated adjustable base with simple, intuitive buttons for essential functions permanently positioned along the outside of the frame. The RemoteCareLive! audio volume and clarity are superior to a tablet experience.

RemoteCareLive! uses improved Anelto device management, clinical tools, and proprietary Care-driven, Android-based, Reliable, In-Home Software, also known as CARIS, a Greek word meaning love and kindness. It seamlessly connects to Anelto-approved blood pressure, pulse oximeter, glucometer, scale, spirometer, and other vital sign monitors. The CARIS software and conversational AI allow users to answer care pathway questions with just their voice.

"We have been successfully delivering RPM clinical services using Anelto equipment for several years. Their equipment is robust, reliable, and easy for patients to use. For most patients, their RemoteCare audio platform is a superior choice," says Rick Griffin, CEO, Navcare. "Their new RemoteCareLive! video platform offers many advantages over traditional consumer-grade tablets. We look forward to continuing to serve patients and providers with these types of innovative solutions."

Anelto's innovative healthcare monitoring solutions keep seniors connected to healthcare providers anywhere. By strengthening the patient-doctor relationship through technology, patients can avoid trips to the doctor's office, clinic, or emergency room, turning episodic healthcare into preventative healthcare.

For more information on Anelto's RPM solutions, visit www.anelto.com.

About Anelto

Founded 2012, Anelto has raised the bar in senior care with the goal of enabling a healthier, more independent aging population. Anelto's leading technology platform offers a Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), keeping seniors connected to healthcare providers and emergency medical care, regardless of location. The company's solutions are scalable for healthcare organizations of all sizes and were created by a team seeking better solutions for the ever-growing elderly population. For more information, please visit www.anelto.com.