Théa Introduces iVIZIA™ OTC Eye-Care Products in U.S.

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Théa Pharma Inc. (“Théa”), the U.S. subsidiary of Europe’s leading independent pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of eye-care products, today announced the availability of the iVIZIA line of over-the-counter (OTC) eye-care products in the United States.

The iVIZIA OTC product line includes lubricating eye drops, lubricating eye gel, and three options for daily hygiene of sensitive eyelids. iVIZIA eye drops offer preservative-free extended relief and ocular surface protection to patients with any type of dry eye, including those who wear contact lenses.1 The eye drops are delivered in a patented multidose bottle developed by Théa that protects against contamination while reliably dispensing only one dose calibrated drop at a time to prevent the nuisance and waste caused by the streaming of drops experienced with other multidose bottles. For severe dry eyes, iVIZIA lubricant eye gel is also available in preservative-free, single-use vials. Other than the inclusion of povidone, iVIZIA lubricant eye drops is the same formulation as Thealoz® Duo, the No. 1 prescribed dry eye drop in Europe. Both eye care professionals and their patients in the U.S. will also gain access to three lid hygiene formulas that have become trusted global products. They gently remove oils and makeup from dry, irritated, sensitive eyelids: iVIZIA Eyelid Cleansing Wipes, iVIZIA Micellar Eyelid Cleanser, and iVIZIA Eyelid Cleansing Gel. All three products are BAK-free with no rinsing necessary after use.

The iVIZIA brand is being distributed by Colorado-based Similasan Corporation, known for its natural, homeopathic products for eye, ear, sinus and cold relief. Théa and Similasan had previously formed a partnership whereby Théa has recently become the majority owner. The iVIZIA line is now available through Amazon and CVS and will reach the shelves of over 26,000 retail stores by July. Eye care professionals can request samples by visiting the iVIZIA website www.IVIZIA.com/ecp.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Similasan to bring eye care professionals throughout the United States a portfolio of new options for patients who need comprehensive dry-eye or lid relief — without preservatives that can cause harm to the ocular surface,” said Susan Benton, General Manager, Head of U.S., Théa. “As a driving global force committed to advancing preservative-free treatments in eye care over the past 28 years, Théa is wholeheartedly embracing this latest opportunity to improve the quality of life for patients across the spectrum of eye care through these innovative product offerings.”

iVIZIA eye drops provides extended dryness relief by combining proven ingredients to target every point of the vicious circle of dry eye:

Povidone, the active ingredient to enhance viscosity and provide moisturizing and lubricating properties;

Trehalose, a disaccharide that provides ocular bioprotection, osmoprotection and rehydration 4,5,6,7 ; and

; and Hyaluronic acid, a component of tear film with the ability to lubricate – can bind 1000x more water than its weight.

Clinical studies have shown that the combination of 3% trehalose and 0.15% hyaluronic acid found in both dry eye products:

increased tear thickness to 240 minutes from one application 7 , 6 times longer than hyaluronic acid alone

, 6 times longer than hyaluronic acid alone provided a majority of patients with greater improvement in scores on the Ocular Surface Disease Index 5 compared with hyaluronic acid alone

compared with hyaluronic acid alone decreases ocular surface inflammation; and

relieves symptoms including blurred vision, stinging and itching.5

“As an early adopter of the iVIZIA product line, I’ve recommended the Lubricant Eye Drops to my patients who have dry eye disease or are experiencing dryness and discomfort as they heal from surgery, and have received exceptional feedback and noted remarkable clinical improvements in those using iVIZIA,” said Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO from Bowling Green, Ohio. “I like the fact that it is formulated to target every point of the vicious dry-eye circle. The preservative- free multidose bottle that is easy to use provides a great option for patients."

About Théa Pharma, Inc.

Established in Lexington, Massachusetts in 2019, Théa Pharma, Inc., is the United States subsidiary of Théa. Its products comprise a suite of seven leading brand ophthalmic products, including Zioptan®, AcellFx™, Cosopt®, Cosopt® PF, Azasite®, Akten®, and Betimol®, as well as the portfolio of iVIZIA dry eye drops and eyelid hygiene products distributed by the Similasan Corporation. In addition, Théa Pharma is developing a preservative-free version of the glaucoma drug latanoprost, for which it has submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA in the first quarter of 2022. By focusing its parent company’s passion and expertise within the U.S. market, Théa Pharma’s goal is to deliver uncompromising care that allows all stakeholders to envision the future of ophthalmic treatment with eyes wide open. To learn more, visit https://theapharmainc.com.

About Similasan Corporation, USA

Similasan is a Swiss-based leader in homeopathic OTC products with a focus on eye and ear products with its North American headquarters just south of Denver, Colorado. Similasan and Thea entered into a joint venture to bring the iVIZIA line of products to market. Similasan’s homeopathic products are formulated using traditional guidelines and produced according to FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). To learn more, visit https://www.similasanusa.com.