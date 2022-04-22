Culture Reframed’s Gail Dines is Interview Source for TNT’s Girls Gone Wild Documentary

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TNT’s new documentary series, “Rich & Shameless” kicks off this Saturday night, following the NBA Playoffs, with an expose of the predatory behaviors of Joe Francis and his company Girls Gone Wild. Featured in the documentary is Dr. Gail Dines, founder of the nonprofit Culture Reframed, and an expert consultant in two civil cases against Francis. Dr. Dines reveals the shameless tactics Francis and his team used to sexually exploit young women in Girls Gone Wild. While Joe Francis enjoyed the life of the uber-rich, these girls got nothing more than a hat and a t-shirt for their exploitation, and had their lives shattered in the aftermath of appearing in Girls Gone Wild. Dines will tell your audiences about the ways Girls Gone Wild normalized the sexual exploitation of women as “fun,” and formed a seamless pathway between soft and hard-core porn, as well as its critical role in developing today’s multi-billion-dollar porn industry. View exclusive footage from “Girls Gone Wild Exposed” HERE.

