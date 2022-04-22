Saint Francis University Renews Contract for Sitewide License of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Panorama for Digital Accessibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint Francis University, Loretto, Penn., is renewing its commitment to increase engagement and accessibility of digital media and course content with a three-year extension of the YuJa Video Platform and Panorama for Digital Accessibility.

YuJa Panorama is one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. When combined with the Video Platform, it creates an even more powerful teaching and learning experience.

Since deploying the Video Platform, the institution has grown in its use of the robust feature set YuJa offers, from the YouTube deep import to video quizzing, and Zoom integration, which enables automatic ingestion of Zoom recordings into the Video Platform, along with editing capabilities.

“Saint Francis University has always placed an emphasis on accessibility for its students, and they treat it with high priority,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The university continues to promote an inclusive learning community with the Video Platform and Panorama for Digital Accessibility.”

ABOUT SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Sitting on top of a mountain in Loretto, Pennsylvania, Saint Francis University is one of the oldest Catholic universities in the country, and the oldest celebrating Franciscan values. The institutional mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of faith, generosity, respect, discovery and joy. The University offers more than 50 programs through three schools: Business; Health Sciences and Education; and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM).

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.