Neeka Health Canada and the National Hockey League Alumni Association Seek Collaborations With Natural Therapeutic Organizations

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neeka Health Canada (Neeka) and the National Hockey League Alumni Association (NHLAA) are excited to announce an Expression of Interest for potential collaborations with natural therapeutic organizations. Neeka and the NHLAA are currently conducting a ground-breaking digital study with the Neeka Life Platform, an advanced structure and connectivity platform. The NHLAA and Neeka are planning to conduct additional studies using the Neeka Life Platform in conjunction with non-intoxicating natural therapeutic products to examine quality of life related parameters in retired professional National Hockey League (NHL) players.

Neeka and the NHLAA are looking for potential collaboration partners that share a vision of providing regulatory compliant non-intoxicating formulations, with an emphasis on science and research, to bring help and hope to NHLAA members and their families. Suitable organizations are ones that are looking to invest in a multi-year partnership and interested in a potential sponsorship with the NHLAA.

Neeka is a next-generation digital health technology company based out of Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Canada with a research and development subsidiary in Santa Monica (California), US. With an experienced global team of health care experts, epidemiologists, clinical trialists, and a robust team of data analysts and security professionals, Neeka has decades of proven success in conducting clinical trials and natural therapeutic research. “Neeka is quickly becoming a leader in digital health technologies and clinical trials with a specific focus on the synergies between natural therapeutics and advanced health and wellness digital solutions,” said Edward Francis, President of Neeka Health.

“Neeka officially partnered with the NHLAA in March 2019 with a mandate to bring all former NHL players a digital solution to help establish structure and connectivity during the difficult transition from professional sports to everyday life,” states Dr. Amin Kassam, CEO, and founder of Neeka Health. “These new collaborations with proven natural therapeutic organizations will provide another layer of health and wellness support to improve the quality of life for former NHL players.”

The NHLAA, a not-for-profit based out of Toronto, Ontario, exemplifies commitment to its members in a variety of ways including financial assistance, commercializing players’ rights, emotional support, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in the furtherance of its efforts to ‘Honour the Past’. Led by Executive Director Glenn Healy, the NHLAA is at the forefront of novel initiatives to support their members and is looking forward to the continued partnership with Neeka and the potential collaboration with reputable natural therapeutic organizations.

Providing optimal quality of life and a balance of health and wellness for former NHL players is at the forefront of the Neeka and NHLAA partnership. For more information as to how Neeka and the NHLAA will be advancing digital clinical solutions please submit all expression of interest to info@neekahealth.com or visit www.neekahealth.com.