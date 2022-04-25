Helping Youth in Crisis: Children’s Mental Health Professionals, Families, and Caregivers are Invited to NTTAC's Free Virtual Summit on May 11

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to a worsening national children’s mental health crisis, the National Training and Technical Assistance Center for Child, Youth, and Family Mental Health (NTTAC) is offering a free virtual summit, “A Journey Together: Redefining Our Approach to a System of Care” from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11.

The event takes place in honor of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month at a time when the well-being of some 73 million American children is at stake. According to research published last month in JAMA Pediatrics, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems among children were on the rise during the five years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, in the first year of the pandemic, childhood behavioral and conduct problems rose by 21%.

“This is a unique opportunity to collaboratively envision the future of mental health care for children, youth, and their families,” said Neal Horen, Ph.D., NTTAC Co-Project Director. “We are seeking to engage individuals and groups in discussions and identify resources that will help them strengthen the systems and organizations in which they work. Improving care for young people and their families is our top priority.”

The virtual summit is open to parents, caregivers, youth, educators, clinicians, administrators, policymakers, children’s mental health advocates, System of Care grantees, and others who are invested in children’s mental health and well-being. The event will offer multimodal learning opportunities and small sessions for in-depth discussions on key topics, such as strengthening clinical and peer workforce resilience, achieving health equity, school and community crisis intervention and response, trauma-informed systems, and partnering with family and youth leaders.

Interested participants should register for the free virtual summit by May 4 at bit.ly/nttac-socsummit-22. For details about additional NTTAC events during Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, visit nttacmentalhealth.org.

About NTTAC

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. Funded by SAMHSA, the National Training and Technical Assistance Center for Child, Youth, and Family Mental Health (NTTAC) provides states, tribes, and communities with training and technical assistance on children’s behavioral health, with a focus on systems of care. SAMHSA has awarded the Center for Applied Research Solutions (CARS) to implement the NTTAC programs.