Future Plans for Hudson’s Bay Building in Downtown Winnipeg to Be Announced Today

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An historic announcement will be made this morning followed by a news conference regarding the future vision for the Hudson’s Bay Building in downtown Winnipeg.
|
When:
|
10:00 am - 12:00 pm, CST
|
|
|
Where:
|
Hudson’s Bay Heritage Building
|
|
Entrance at the corner of Portage and Memorial
|
|
450 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg
|
|
|
Who:
|
Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief, Jerry Daniels
|
|
HBC Governor, Richard Baker
|
|
The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
|
|
The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
|
|
The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada
|
|
The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada
|
|
The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba
|
|
His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg
|
|
In Attendance: members of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization Chiefs’ Executive Committee and Chiefs’ Finance and Personnel Committee
|
|
|
Chief Derrick Henderson, Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation
|
|
Chief Glenn Hudson, Peguis First Nation
|
|
Chief Cornell McLean, Lake Manitoba First Nation
|
|
Chief Trevor Prince, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation
|
|
Required
|Accredited members of the press only. ID must be presented.
|
for Entry:
|Proof of vaccination required
|
More information will be distributed at the event, and a moderated media QA will be facilitated following the announcement.