Future Plans for Hudson’s Bay Building in Downtown Winnipeg to Be Announced Today

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--()--An historic announcement will be made this morning followed by a news conference regarding the future vision for the Hudson’s Bay Building in downtown Winnipeg.

When:

10:00 am - 12:00 pm, CST

 

 

Where:

Hudson’s Bay Heritage Building

 

Entrance at the corner of Portage and Memorial

 

450 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg

 

 

Who:

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief, Jerry Daniels

 

HBC Governor, Richard Baker

 

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

 

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

 

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

 

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

 

The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba

 

His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg

 

In Attendance: members of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization Chiefs’ Executive Committee and Chiefs’ Finance and Personnel Committee

 

 

Chief Derrick Henderson, Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation

 

Chief Glenn Hudson, Peguis First Nation

 

Chief Cornell McLean, Lake Manitoba First Nation

 

Chief Trevor Prince, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation

 

Required

Accredited members of the press only. ID must be presented.

for Entry:

Proof of vaccination required

More information will be distributed at the event, and a moderated media QA will be facilitated following the announcement.

 

Contacts

Email: Media@scoinc.mb.ca
www.scoinc.mb.ca

Tiffany Bourré, DVP of Communications, PR and Heritage, The Bay
416-571-1301 | Email: tiffany.bourre@thebay.com

