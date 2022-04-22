Future Plans for Hudson’s Bay Building in Downtown Winnipeg to Be Announced Today

When: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, CST

Where: Hudson’s Bay Heritage Building

Entrance at the corner of Portage and Memorial

450 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg

Who: Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief, Jerry Daniels

HBC Governor, Richard Baker

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba

His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg

In Attendance: members of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization Chiefs’ Executive Committee and Chiefs’ Finance and Personnel Committee

Chief Derrick Henderson, Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation

Chief Glenn Hudson, Peguis First Nation

Chief Cornell McLean, Lake Manitoba First Nation

Chief Trevor Prince, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation

for Entry: Proof of vaccination required