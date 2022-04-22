Veytec Becomes a Netformx Channel Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netformx® (An Orchestra Group Company), a leader in automation tools for Cisco partner operations and incentive optimization for Solution providers and distributors, announced today that Veytec has become a Netformx national channel partner. Veytec is an innovative, one-stop regional Premier Cisco Partner that designs, implements, and maintains converged communication networks for small and mid-sized clients.

In 2021, Veytec became one of the first 20 US Cisco partners and the first regional partner to achieve Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) certification. Netformx SuccessXpert™ was an essential tool in Veytec’s ability to quickly pass the CX Advanced Specialization audit. Veytec’s certification gained so much attention from the industry that other Cisco partners asked Veytec to help them do the same.

The resulting Veytec CX Practice Development service helps teams get CX certified and to pass the Advance Specialization audit. Now a US reseller of Netformx SuccessXpert, Veytec incorporates the solution in its practice to help partners satisfy Cisco Specialized Advanced audit tooling requirements to maximize their Lifecycle Incentive (LCI) rewards.

Based on Netformx’ vast expertise in building automation tools for Cisco partners, SuccessXpert can be used out of the box without requiring custom development. Tight API integration with multiple Cisco platforms and database systems enables consolidation of customer and deal information. In a little more than a week of onboarding, SuccessXpert provides partners access to manage the Cisco requirements for CX tooling with dashboards, customer health scores, utilization metrics and more.

Netformx Application Suite provides automation and insights to simplify the complexity of providing end-customers with future-ready IT solutions that increase profitability for Cisco partners and solution providers and leverage rewards and rebates. Users deliver a better customer experience from presales to renewal with ongoing access to consolidated, and digestible distributor and vendor data combined with applied logic to ensure users have the right data at the right time to deliver value to the customer throughout their digital transformation journey.

Supporting Quotes

We know from experience how essential Netformx SuccessXpert is to rapidly pass Cisco’s Advanced Specialization audit, so we are excited to become a Netformx channel partner and to incorporate SuccessXpert in our CX services practice.

Pat Henson, VP of Operations at Veytec

Veytec understands first-hand the challenges partners face to achieve Cisco certifications and has developed training, processes, and tools to streamline the certification process and build CX practices. As a Netformx channel partner they will now be able to bring the advantages of SuccessXpert to the industry at large.

Mark Bickerstaffe, General Manager of Netformx (An Orchestra Group Company)

About Netformx, an Orchestra Group Company

Netformx cloud-based applications simplify how Cisco partners and IT Solution Providers can increase profitability from Lifecycle Incentives, VIP rebates, CSPP/SPP, and more throughout the sales cycle. We merge our deep expertise of Cisco programs with complete, consolidated, and digestible data from distributors and numerous Cisco platforms to deliver the right data to the right people at the right time. Business outcomes are further enhanced with timely insights to manage customer success and renewals.

Netformx users globally leverage our Suite of Applications to offer a better customer experience and help them to be future-ready. This is done through optimized and accurate proposals, ongoing in-depth analysis to efficiently manage the customer lifecycle, and at-a-glance insights into customer network assets, software subscriptions, and support contracts. Netformx customers include AT&T, Bell Canada, ConvergeOne, Insight, Optus, NTT, SyCom, Technologent, Telstra, and Veytec. www.Netformx.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About Veytec

Results Driven and Relationship Focused. Veytec is committed to: A Culture of service, Continuity of Customer Care and Comprehensive Technical Expertise. For more than 40 years, our organization has helped businesses and SLED organizations solve complex challenges through the adoption of integrated technology solutions. We are a long time Cisco Partner with Advanced Specializations in Data Center, Enterprise Networking, Collaboration and Security. For the past two years, Veytec has transformed (along with Cisco) to embrace Lifecycle Selling. Through this transformation, our CX practice has become our “Go-To-Market” approach. We are now working with the Cisco Channel teams and Netformx to train other partners on the tools that our team uses and which helped us become one of the first truly Advanced CX Partners in the US. More information is available at veytec.com.