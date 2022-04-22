Catalyze and Stream Realty Partners Announce Joint Development of Clean Energy Projects Across the U.S.

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a leading clean energy transition company that develops, builds, owns and operates solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for commercial and industrial customers, and Stream Realty Partners, a full-service commercial real estate firm, announced today a Master Framework Agreement (MFA) to jointly develop on-site renewable energy solutions on all of Stream’s industrial owned properties nationwide. The MFA supports the firm’s goals to alleviate strain on power infrastructure by providing the grid system with sustainable power generation.

Catalyze and Stream will deploy solar, battery storage, and EV charging solutions across Stream’s development pipeline of over 40 million square feet, equivalent to over 450 megawatts of on-site solar and battery storage projects. Catalyze and Stream are initially considering 42 properties across the United States, in markets including California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and aim to deploy fleet EV chargers at many of the properties over the next few years.

“As the real estate industry moves ESG to the top of its priority list, owners are seeking simple, cost-efficient ways to integrate clean energy solutions and reduce emissions across entire portfolios,” said Steve Luker, Catalyze CEO. “We’re proud to collaborate with Stream Realty Partners to demonstrate that leveraging technology, innovative contracting, and vertically integrated capabilities can make it easy and profitable to meet ESG and operational goals.”

Commercial real estate owners and developers have an enormous opportunity to reduce emissions and operating costs by implementing clean energy solutions, but regulatory, financial and technical complexities are proving challenges to more widespread adoption. This partnership enables Catalyze to de-risk Stream’s costs and supply chains and accelerate construction across the pipeline, allowing for more rapid clean energy development and emissions reductions.

“Our partnership with Catalyze makes it effective and profitable to streamline deployment of clean energy solutions across our growing pipeline of industrial facilities, while supporting the power grid throughout our industrial portfolio,” said Adam Jackson, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the ESG Committee for Stream. “Catalyze’s vertical integration, financial capabilities, and national expertise make them an ideal clean energy transition partner for our mission of addressing emissions at scale across our national portfolio. “

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a leading national independent power producer (IPP) that develops, constructs, owns, and operates integrated renewable assets, and combines its proprietary technologies, financial strength, and battery and electric vehicle savvy to deliver standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyze™, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrap™, a patented mounting technology to install rooftop panels, that preserves the integrity of vapor barriers.

Catalyze is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in California, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas, and is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments, L.P. and Yorktown Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://catalyze.energy/.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, the company has grown to a staff of more than 1,100 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.