U.S. Xpress goes "OnRoad" with Comdata

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced a recent partnership with U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) to advance and enhance its fleet management operations. U.S. Xpress will implement use of Comdata’s OnRoad program to accommodate and facilitate both company and driver purchases.

The Comdata OnRoad Card is a universally accepted MasterCard with access to both the Comdata Proprietary and MasterCard Signature Debit networks. With OnRoad, professional drivers can receive fund disbursements (payroll, settlements, reimbursements) and company funds all on one card. Drivers can use their funds for any personal needs, all with zero transaction fees*. The Proprietary side of the card works like a traditional fuel card, meaning there is access to real-time reporting and fleet controls on the card’s usage. Negotiated fuel discounts and discount fuel administration are also included.

Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Xpress, said Comdata’s deep industry experience in payment solutions and its focus on security and innovation are what ultimately led the company to select Comdata as its new fuel tender. “Comdata offers the latest in payment technology, along with an ongoing commitment to identify industry needs and find creative, purpose-built solutions,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the obvious benefits of this versatile card, U.S. Xpress will also have access to Comdata’s unmatched fuel proximity and fraud protection systems,” said Eric Dowdell, President, Comdata and North America Trucking. “U.S. Xpress is on a mission to make goods move better every day, and we are happy to support them in the journey.”

*Additional fees may apply for optional services, late payments, and/or credit risk. See account agreement for details.

About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the largest commercial Mastercard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the Company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation’s largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant, the Company’s driver-first OTR division, is the fastest-growing fleet in the industry. U.S. Xpress’ brokerage offering provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources through its subsidiary, Xpress Technologies, to better manage and grow their business. Powered by more than 10,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.