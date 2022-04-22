Holcim US Becomes a Member of Carbon Capture Coalition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Carbon Capture Coalition Governance Board unanimously approved the membership of Holcim US, the nation’s leading cement and concrete building materials provider. Holcim is the first and only cement and concrete company to join the Coalition.

Convened by the Great Plains Institute, the Coalition is a nonpartisan collaboration comprised of more than 90 companies, unions and environmental policy organizations, building federal policy support for carbon capture technology deployment.

“Being at the forefront of developing low carbon solutions requires continuous innovative thinking and partnerships,” said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America, Holcim. “Our efforts are most effective when we can align and join forces with other companies and organizations across industries who share this same commitment. We are proud to be part of an organization that is similarly focused toward more efficient, innovative and sustainable practices.”

Holcim has made significant investments in the development of low carbon solutions and has been actively developing carbon capture feasibility studies. With significant support and grants from the United States Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (DOE-NETL), Holcim is assessing the viability and design of a commercial-scale carbon capture facility. The two studies are in collaboration with research institutions and corporate partners and being conducted at the Portland cement plant in Colorado, and the Ste. Genevieve cement plant in Missouri.

“As the world’s leading provider of building materials and solutions, Holcim’s commitment to deploying carbon management technologies is a perfect fit for the work of the Coalition,” said Jessie Stolark, Public Policy & Member Relations Manager for the Carbon Capture Coalition. “Scaling these technologies in the cement and concrete sector is not optional if we are to fulfill our climate obligations. Holcim’s leadership and commitment to net-zero emissions will be a tremendous asset to the Coalition. We look forward to working with Holcim as we continue to highlight the central role that carbon management technologies will play in meeting mid-century climate goals, decarbonizing domestic manufacturing and industry, and retaining and expanding a high-wage jobs base.”

The Coalition’s mission to reduce carbon emissions is in alignment with Holcim’s focus on enabling greener cities, empowering smarter infrastructure and improving living standards. To do so, Holcim offers a range of low-carbon and innovative cement, concrete, aggregates and asphalt products and services through operations in 43 states.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

More information is available on www.holcim.us