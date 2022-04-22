National Grid Piloting Leap’s Distributed Energy Platform at Four New York City Offices

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leap, a leading provider of energy market access, and National Grid, one of the largest energy companies in the world, today announced a pilot project to provide Demand Response (DR) using Leap’s distributed energy software platform. The collaboration will help National Grid reduce electricity consumption at four of its New York City offices during times when conservation is most critical to the regional electric grid.

With Leap’s help, National Grid will participate in the New York Independent System Operator’s (NYISO’s) Special Case Resources (SCR) Program at Grid’s Greenpoint, Forest Avenue, Farmers Boulevard and Gulf Avenue locations. These facilities will also participate in Consolidated Edison’s Commercial System Relief Program (CSRP) and/or Distribution Load Relief Program (DLRP), as each location is in Con Edison’s electricity service area. Each site will provide capacity, and, if needed, load reduction to help balance the electric grid.

“National Grid is proud to lead by example by reducing energy consumption to help work towards New York’s ambitious climate targets,” said Shri Madhusudhan, Head of Operations Support, NY at National Grid. “Energy efficiency is the first pillar in National Grid’s Clean Energy Vision: A fossil-free future for cleanly heating homes and businesses. Building energy systems and other distributed assets on the grid have an essential role to play in the interactive energy system of the future. Leap’s platform makes it easy for building owners to achieve savings while supporting a cleaner, more resilient electric grid.”

Leap simplifies access to energy markets and enables dynamic, market-driven participation in grid services such as demand response. Leap’s universal API and automated technology platform enables distributed energy resources (DERs) such as thermostats, EV charges, HVAC systems, and more to respond to real-time pricing signals, contributing crucial flexibility to the stressed grid. By aggregating flexible loads from an array of DERs, Leap allows grid operators like NYISO to efficiently utilize distributed demand side resources to balance the grid. This also leads to cleaner air by reducing reliance on fossil-fueled “peaker” plants that are commonly activated when energy demand is high.

“This pilot project will help reduce New York’s dependency on the least efficient and most expensive electrical generation options, increase grid stability, and bring down the cost of electricity for all,” said Thomas Folker, Co-Founder and CEO of Leap. “This technology delivers substantial benefits to the grid and the environment.”

“We’re always looking for cutting-edge ways to bring more clean energy to the electric grid,” said Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at National Grid and Founder and President of National Grid Partners, the utility’s venture investment and innovation arm, which is an investor in Leap. “Leap’s platform provides an innovative way for energy consumers to provide a zero-carbon resource to energy markets.”

About Leap

Leap is the leading global platform for generating new value from grid-connected resources and devices through integration with energy markets. Leap does all of the heavy lifting, seamlessly connecting technology partners to high-value revenue streams and providing a simplified, automated access point for market participation with batteries, electric vehicle charging, smart thermostats, HVAC systems, industrial facilities, and other flexible assets. By making it easy for new distributed resources to participate in energy markets, Leap lays the groundwork for virtual power plants (VPP). Leap empowers its partners to provide resilient, zero-carbon capacity to the grid while strengthening engagement with their customers through new value streams. Leap is a privately held company with offices in San Francisco and the Netherlands.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

About National Grid Partners

National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world. NGP invests for strategic and financial impact and leads companywide disruptive innovation efforts. The organization provides a multi-functional approach to building startups, including innovation (new business creation), pathfinding and incubation, corporate venture capital, business development and venture acceleration. NGP is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in Boston, London, and New York. Visit ngpartners.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/@ngpartners and www.linkedin.com/showcase/national-grid-partners.