Under Its “Regenerate the Earth and Its Resources” Strategy, One Banana Creates a One-of-a-Kind Project to Restore Pollinator Habitats

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Earth Day, business leadership and actions toward environment care take more relevance. However, conventional sustainability strategies are being surpassed by efforts that are moving forward to regenerative business models. In this line, One Banana and BeeHub – an organization specializing in the protection and conservation of bees through rescues, creation of native bee sanctuaries and environmental education – began a pilot project at the One Banana’s Natural Ingredients Processing Plant located in the coastal lowland region of Guatemala, to protect pollinators and increase biodiversity.

The protection of bees – in all their diversity – and other pollinators, is an environmental priority on the global agenda due to their important role in the ecosystem survival. In response to the dangers and threats faced by these insects, the project consists of the creation of macro-sanctuaries for the protection and conservation of all the region's native bee species and other pollinators such as butterflies and hummingbirds, among others, that will be linked through biological pathways and will promote environmental education and community participation.

The sanctuaries are places of special protection that promote the regeneration and conservation of bees. They are built in areas surrounded by gardens with flowering plants, prioritizing the biodiversity of native flora, landscape improvement, protection of water sources and the installation of special structures that favor the nesting of native species, to help the healthy development of these essential pollinators.

"At One Banana, we believe that it is necessary to regenerate the Earth and natural resources to save the planet. This is why we have made efforts to adopt business models that aim to guarantee the availability of resources in the future, placing nature and people at the center of our operations to become a regenerative company through innovative practices. Consistent with this belief, we are very excited that, in the region, One Banana is the first company from the food and agro-industrial sector to implement actions to protect bees and other pollinators, in order to promote their conservation and, at the same time, promote the natural regeneration of biological pathways.” – Fernando Bolaños, CEO of One Banana.

Different studies indicate that bees, in all their diversity of species, are the most important animals on the planet due to their relevance for the regeneration of plants and entire ecosystems. “To protect them is to protect the entire planet,” emphasizes Fernando Bolaños. More than 70% of the world’s agricultural production depends on their work as pollinators, which is equivalent to 35%-40% of the world’s food production. However, a general fear of bees, lack of knowledge of biodiversity and its importance for life, pollution, and habitat loss, among other factors, are threatening the survival of these animals.

To address these problems, the project includes different phases that began with a diagnosis and data collection to determine the diversity of bee species and other pollinators in the area, and then moved on to the creation of the Macro Sanctuary and the implementation of training and awareness programs for company employees, students, and communities in the area.

"Bee conservation is a matter concerning all of us. From BeeHub we want to set the course for more ambitious programs for the conservation of bees and other pollinators, involving all sectors. We are excited to see agroindustry concerned and acting for bee conservation. Congratulations to One Banana for being pioneers in the region in leading their efforts for a better world." - Ahmid Daccarett, founder of BeeHub

The pilot project is expected to be replicated in more than 980 hectares of conserved forest within One Banana production sites, planning to have a positive impact on the biodiversity of at least 100 protected hectares in different locations. With this initiative, hope is given for the development and conservation of the most important living beings on planet Earth.

"When we think about bees, we usually think about honey; but these animals do something much more significant: they maintain the life and diversity of flora through pollination." - Robert Adams, President, One Banana.

On this day dedicated to the Earth and its protection, it is worth highlighting actions that promote regeneration, sustainability, and conservation of nature.