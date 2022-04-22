Elliptic Labs Expands Agreement with Lenovo for Future Laptop Integration

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has announced a significant expansion of their technology agreement with Lenovo™, the world’s largest PC OEM. The agreement represents a strong commitment to Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. Lenovo intends to expand the integration of the software-only AI Virtual Presence Sensor™ on more laptop models in the future, bringing human presence detection to a larger portion of their laptop product portfolio.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes patented algorithms, proprietary machine learning (ML) tools and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors delivering innovative features such as human presence detection scalable to billions of devices. These Virtual Smart Sensors are currently being expanded into the PC industry and are uniquely positioned to become the de facto standard for human presence detection for the PC industry at large.

“We are making next generation devices smarter, safer and greener, and the scalability, power, and value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is once again being proven by the deployment of our technology to 18 additional models with Lenovo,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We’ve shipped our software to hundreds of millions of devices across multiple verticals, and we’re excited that our impact will grow further by bringing our software-only Virtual Smart Sensors to the large PC industry.”

“Growing Lenovo’s relationship with Elliptic Labs has vital implications for our long-term goals to enhance user experience, energy efficiency and security,” said Luis Hernandez, vice president and chief technology officer, IDG Commercial Product Center, Lenovo. “Lenovo has made significant investments and commitments to continue our leadership through smarter technology innovations that benefit customers in a new hybrid working reality. We believe that Elliptic Labs is an important partner for Lenovo to achieve these goals.”

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor turns off the laptop’s display and puts the system to sleep when users are not present in front of the system. Without that capability to detect a user’s presence, the laptop remains on, wasting battery life and electricity while leaving the system vulnerable to unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability that is currently featured only in high-end laptops. However, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor delivers robust human presence detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By substituting hardware sensors with Elliptic Labs’ software-only solutions, the AI Virtual Presence Sensor can reduce device costs and mitigate sourcing risk. This empowers PC OEMs to make human presence detection available on even more laptops, from low to high-end models.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

