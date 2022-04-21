Moving iMage Technologies and SNDBX Announce Strategic Partnership for Gaming and e-Sports

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. & VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, and SNDBX, a leading promoter and manager of amateur gaming and e-Sports leagues hosted in cinema auditoriums, today announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.

“Our exclusive partnership with SNDBX allows MiT to expand its market opportunity into e-Sports and competitive, amateur gaming leagues,” said Frank Tees, vice president of technical sales support at MiT. “Our custom-made, integrated mobile cart is the only product available of this nature and will allow SNDBX to quickly deploy competitive e-Sports technology in support of its cinema strategy. By offering theater operators the opportunity to monetize their excess auditorium capacity and increase concession sales, SNDBX is providing a win-win value proposition.”

“Gaming has long been a passion of mine, and playing video games on a thirty-five-foot screen is just amazing,” stated Rick Starr, CEO of SNDBX and EVP of CW Theaters. “Local gamers will have a true e-Sports experience every week in their favorite cinema. Our partnership with MiT gives theater owners the technology and integration confidence they deserve when entering into experiential e-Sports, and SNDBX provides all the marketing, staffing and operational support to win over the gamers in their communities.”

MiT will serve as the official technology systems integrator for SNDBX, creating custom-made portable gaming carts that integrate PCs or gaming consoles, accessories, IP switches and other proprietary MiT technologies that can be moved between auditoriums within a cinema. Additionally, MiT and SNDBX will cooperate on business development initiatives surrounding the introduction of e-Sports and competitive amateur gaming to the local cinema experience, allowing theater operators to utilize excess capacity and expand concession sales profitably.

SNDBX promotes, creates and manages exciting gaming and e-Sports leagues for amateur gamers of all ages by partnering with local movie theater operators to use auditoriums to host weekly events. The 10-week leagues include two weeks of playoffs, live coaching and skills sessions conducted by experts, exclusive content and training, theater discounts and prize pack giveaways.

MiT and SNDBX will demonstrate the new mobile gaming cart at CinemaCon Las Vegas from April 25 – 28 at Booth 2203A in the Augusta Ballroom. Please stop by to see live demonstrations and discuss the opportunity ahead for both companies.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. Based in Fountain Valley California, our 28,000 sq. ft. facility is home to our corporate offices, engineering & manufacturing, distribution, integration, and service and support divisions. Our strategic location is augmented by a global network of service partners & OEM manufacturers. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About SNDBX

SNDBX is revolutionizing local e-Sports in partnership with cinemas. Gamers in the SNDBX experience everything they love about gaming with the additions of a massive screen, amazing audio and unique in-person-social encounters. Based in Vero Beach Florida, SNDBX has lined up hundreds of movie theater locations to participate in gaming across the entire US. For more information visit www.sndbx.gg.