KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ACC Auto Trust 2022-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes that will be issued from ACC Auto Trust 2022-A (“AUTOC 2022-A”), a subprime auto loan ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 33.70% for the Class A notes to 10.50% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement for this transaction will consist of overcollateralization (“O/C”), a reserve account, subordination (except for Class D notes) and excess spread.

AUTOC 2022-A represents the second ABS securitization for Automotive Credit Corporation (“ACC” or the “Company”). AUTOC 2022-A is collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new and used automobiles and trucks. A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay warehouse facilities and create additional borrowing capacity for future originations.

Headquartered in Southfield, MI, the Company was founded in 1992 by CEO, Jim Blasius, who holds 100% beneficial ownership. ACC originates indirect subprime auto loans by purchasing installment contracts from both independent and franchised dealerships. ACC partners with over 1,100 dealerships in 30 states. As of December 31, 2021, ACC had total assets of approximately $384 million and shareholder’s equity of approximately $44 million. For the 12 months ending December 31, 2021, ACC had funded approximately $312 million in originations, which is more than double their 2020 full year originations of $139 million.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of ACC, which was conducted in March 2022, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

