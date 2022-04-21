Global Functional Food Market Analysis Report 2022: Targeting Beauty and Beyond - Buzz Topics, Emerging Trends, Categories and Geographies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Functional Food: Targeting Beauty and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Functional Food: Targeting Beauty and Beyond' global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Driven by increasing awareness of holistic beauty and wellness, consumers are increasingly looking to improve their appearance via both external solutions and internal solutions through functional food. Innovation in functional ingredients to support beauty and women's and men's health, including premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and fertility, is heating up. This report explores the potential of beauty and gender-specific health benefits in food, and showcases product innovation in this space.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Type, Health Wellness by Prime Positioning.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Edible Skin and Hair Care

Support for Weight and Shape Management

Gut, Sleep and Mental Health for Improving Appearance

Targeting Women's and Men's Health

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndl3q8