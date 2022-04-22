Colgate-Palmolive Outlines Progress Toward 2025 Environmental Goals in Sustainability & Social Impact Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) today launched its 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, which outlines recent advancements toward its ambitious sustainability goals. The report includes the Company’s new Climate Action & Net Zero Carbon transition and targets and introduces an enhanced framework to meet its ambition of Driving Social Impact, recognizing that environmental stewardship and social impact are interdependent and essential to protecting and enhancing the planet.

In addition to the 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, Colgate also recently published its first report aligned with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), highlighting the Company’s strategy to address the risks and opportunities related to climate change.

“At Colgate, we firmly believe that Sustainability & Social Impact go hand in hand. I am proud that our strategy prioritizes both sustainability and social impact initiatives so that we can empower communities across the globe to have brighter, healthier futures,” said Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. “By striving to make progress across our three key ambitions – Driving Social Impact, Helping Millions of Homes, and Preserving Our Environment – we can make a positive impact on all people, their pets and our planet.”

Advancing Sustainability

In 2021, Colgate achieved measurable steps toward its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, executing across 11 actions and more than 50 targets for building a more sustainable future. Top achievements include:

Accelerating Action on Climate Change: In the report, Colgate announced the climate transition approach and targets to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 20% by 2025, by 42% by 2030, and reach Net Zero carbon emissions across the value chain by 2040.1

Eliminating Plastic Waste: As of December 31, 2021, approximately 84% of Colgate’s packaging across categories and materials by weight was technically recyclable. Colgate’s first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube2 – breakthrough technology that the Company is freely sharing with the industry – exemplifies this progress.

Reducing Waste: Twenty-six Colgate plants across five continents have been certified as Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE®) Zero Waste compliant, as of December 31, 2021, with six new certifications added in 2021 alone. Colgate has more certifications, which assess business performance in reducing waste, than any other company.

Driving Social Impact

Colgate is committed to ensuring the well-being of those we serve, building a culture of inclusivity and creating meaningful opportunities for all people to succeed inside and outside of Colgate. Within its 2021 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, Colgate unveiled an enhanced ambition for Driving Social Impact, which focuses on three actions:

We inspire our people to make a difference

We create a more inclusive world

We help children, their families and communities thrive

Additionally, the company released a separate 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, which outlines key accomplishments and areas of opportunity.

As part of its commitment to advance communities’ health and well-being, Colgate strengthened its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children and their families since its inception in 1991.

______________________________

1 Scope 1 and 2 defined as GHG emissions in operations; Scope 3 defined as emissions from Purchased Goods & Services (excludes Scope 3 Categories 2, 9, 11 & 12 per Science Based Target initiative's Net Zero Standard).

2 During this transition phase, acceptance of tubes at certain recycling facilities may be limited and consumers should check locally. Learn more here.