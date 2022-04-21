Wear, Return, Biodegrade: PUMA RE:SUEDE Experiment Starts With Distribution of 500 Pairs

Sports company PUMA has started to distribute 500 pairs of its experimental RE:SUEDE sneaker. PUMA’s global brand ambassadors, such as model, actress and activist Cara Delevingne, will also test the RE:SUEDE as part of this project. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the RE:SUEDE experiment, PUMA will test whether it can make a biodegradable version of its most iconic shoe, the SUEDE.

With the RE:SUEDE experiment, PUMA will test whether it can make a biodegradable version of its most iconic shoe, the SUEDE.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports company PUMA has started to distribute 500 pairs of its experimental RE:SUEDE sneaker to participants in Germany after recording strong interest for this biodegradability project.

With the RE:SUEDE experiment, PUMA will test whether it can make a biodegradable version of its most iconic shoe, the SUEDE. The participants will wear the RE:SUEDE for half a year before returning their pairs to PUMA. The company will then send the worn RE:SUEDES to industrial composting experts Ortessa in the Netherlands, who will analyze whether the sneakers can biodegrade in a controlled, industrial setting.

“ We are excited that we received many times more requests for the RE:SUEDE experiment than we had pairs available, which shows that there is a large interest in sustainability topics,” said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director at PUMA. “ As part of the experiment, we will also gather feedback from participants about the comfort and durability of the sneakers, which will help us design future versions of the shoe, if the experiment is successful.”

PUMA’s global brand ambassadors, such as model, actress and activist Cara Delevingne, will also test the RE:SUEDE as part of this project.

The RE:SUEDE is made with materials such as Zeology tanned suede, biodegradable TPE and hemp fibers. Compared to other biodegradable materials that were evaluated by PUMA, these materials also ensure better comfort for the wearer.

The RE:SUEDE experiment is the first project to launch as part of PUMA’s “Circular Lab”, an innovation hub, which brings together PUMA’s sustainability and design experts who work on circularity programs. The recently announced RE:JERSEY project, in which PUMA pilots an innovative garment-to-garment recycling process, is also a part of “Circular Lab”.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.