BeiGene Provides Grant to Crossroads4Hope to Fund Psychosocial Support Programs for Cancer Patients and Communities in New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BASEL, Switzerland & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines, and Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to transforming the cancer experience for patients and their families across New Jersey, today announced a grant from BeiGene that will enable Crossroads4Hope to expand the reach of its psychosocial support programs to more vulnerable patients and communities.

“As BeiGene expands its presence in the New Jersey business community with our new site to be built in Hopewell, we are committed to joining with organizations that are deeply engaged in the New Jersey cancer community, as is Crossroads4Hope,” said Shreya Jani, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at BeiGene. “Crossroads4Hope’s founding belief that all those affected by cancer should have a safe place to turn for emotional and social support, and their commitment to reaching the most vulnerable communities, align well with BeiGene’s vision to change how cancer is treated by developing impactful medicines that will be affordable and accessible to far more cancer patients.”

Crossroads4Hope provides social and emotional support to those impacted by cancer across communities in New Jersey, including people with cancer, survivors, loved ones, caregivers, and bereaved families. Programs and services are offered at no charge for individuals and families impacted by a cancer diagnosis either directly or indirectly through a loved one. The grant from BeiGene will enable Crossroads4Hope to expand the reach of its services to additional vulnerable communities in New Jersey.

“Crossroads4Hope welcomes BeiGene to New Jersey,” said Amy J. Sutton, CEO at Crossroads4Hope. “We are proud to be a part of this important moment in their corporate history and look forward to a partnership that highlights our mutual commitment to transforming the cancer experience for patients and families.”

BeiGene is expanding its U.S. presence to include a flagship clinical R&D and manufacturing site at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, N.J. This innovation center will support BeiGene’s commitment to advancing life-changing medicines for people living with cancer around the world through state-of-the-art commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, late-stage research, and clinical development capabilities.

About Crossroads4Hope

Crossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four New Jersey women who believed that people with cancer and their families deserved professionally led, community-based social and emotional support, education, and resources throughout their cancer journeys. Since 2004, more than 17,350 people have accessed Crossroads4Hope, resulting in 87,520 visits and over 115,000 hours of programming delivered, always offered at no charge. We help all those touched by cancer to move through a health crisis and become active and empowered, taking control of their health, care, and wellbeing. In 2021, Crossroads4Hope adopted MyGo2Support, a telehealth platform offering personalized cancer resources and support, as well as connection to our mental health and allied health professionals for further intervention when needed. Crossroads4Hope’s network of support embraces all people touched by cancer—the diagnosed and their loved ones—providing access to resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. We are committed to upholding the dignity of all people through cultural humility and respect for gender identification, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and income difference. Our vision is to be THE safe space to turn first to restore one’s whole being and family. Learn more at crossroads4hope.org or call 908-658-5400.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of over 8,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.ca and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.