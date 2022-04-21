New Alden’s Organic Novelties Are Sweet Snacks for All

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alden’s Organic is kicking off ice cream season with five new ways to sweeten up consumer snacking routines. With new products ranging from signature swirl bars, to a gluten-free dairy-free sammie that is unique to the market, these portion-controlled treats are satisfying grab-and-go options made with certified organic ingredients consumers can feel good about.

Dairy Free Dark Chocolate Almond Bar (SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free vanilla with a rich coating of organic dark chocolate and chunks of crunchy almonds. Certified Vegan. Certified Gluten Free.

(SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free vanilla with a rich coating of organic dark chocolate and chunks of crunchy almonds. Dairy Free Dark Chocolate Vanilla Bar (SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free vanilla dipped in super indulgent organic dark chocolate. Certified Vegan. Certified Gluten Free.

(SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free vanilla dipped in super indulgent organic dark chocolate. Gluten Free Dairy Free Vanilla Bean Round Sammie (SRP: $6.99) Dairy-free vanilla bean dessert sandwiched between gluten-free chocolate cookie wafers. Certified Vegan. Certified Gluten Free.

(SRP: $6.99) Dairy-free vanilla bean dessert sandwiched between gluten-free chocolate cookie wafers. Dairy Free Coffee Swirl Bar (SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free, fair trade mocha dessert with swirls of sweet dairy-free vanilla. Certified Vegan. Certified Gluten Free. 90 Calories.

(SRP: $5.99) Dairy-free, fair trade mocha dessert with swirls of sweet dairy-free vanilla. Strawberry Cream Swirl Bar (SRP: $5.99) Fresh organic cream swirled with real strawberry sorbet. Certified Gluten Free. 100 Calories.

“Consumers are snacking more than ever, and they are reaching for portion-controlled novelties to satisfy cravings throughout the day. Our new novelties are a delicious way to add a moment of indulgence, joy, or connection, and we have a variety of options that everyone can enjoy,” says SVP of Sales and Marketing, Joelle Simmons.

The new dark chocolate bars are dairy-free versions of some of Alden’s most popular ice cream bars, while the Gluten Free Dairy Free Round Sammie is a certified vegan and certified gluten free take on a classic ice cream sandwich.

According to Simmons, “The plant-based category is only continuing to grow, and we want to stay at the forefront. It is important to us to develop allergen-friendly products with true-to-flavor taste and texture that fill a need for consumers and stand out from the competition.”

The new products are currently on shelf at Sprouts and Natural Grocers nationwide. They are also available for purchase online at aldensicecream.com.

About Alden’s Organic

Alden’s Organic is America’s best-selling organic ice cream*. The brand was launched in 2004 in Eugene, Oregon, where they still make every batch. Alden’s offers a full range of family and personal indulgence size ice cream, frozen novelties and dairy-free frozen desserts. Alden’s products are certified organic, non-GMO, and are available at over 10,000 natural, specialty and traditional stores across the U.S. The brand’s parent company, Oregon Ice Cream, is privately owned and has been making ice cream in Eugene, Oregon since 1938. For more information visit: https://www.aldensicecream.com.

*Source: SPINS Natural Channel, 52 Week Ending 3/20/2022