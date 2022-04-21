Gap Inc. Releases Its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of Earth Day, we are announcing the release of Gap Inc.’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report reflects the progress that the company and its brands, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, made in 2021 toward building a more sustainable and inclusive business. Gap Inc. has aligned its ESG strategy to the pillars of Empowering Women and Human Rights, Enabling Opportunity, and Enriching Communities.

“At Gap Inc., our ESG vision is to be a driving force in the industry, collectively building a more sustainable future for our business, our communities, and the planet,” said Judy Adler, Vice President of ESG at Gap Inc. “We have made meaningful progress toward our sustainability commitments, including achieving our goal to provide training and support to more than 1 million women and girls since 2007 through our innovative Personal Advancement & Career Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) Program. We will continue to adapt and innovate to improve sustainability for our business and our industry in the years ahead.”

Highlights from the Gap Inc. 2021 ESG Report include:

The USAID Gap Inc. Women + Water Alliance has empowered 1.5 million people with access to improved drinking water and sanitation since 2017, on its way to reaching 2 million people by 2023.

Old Navy’s This Way ONward program, which fuels the next generation of leaders with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the workplace, is more than halfway to its 2025 goal of providing 20,000 job opportunities by hiring over 10,600 underserved youth since 2007.

Gap achieved its 2021 goal of using 100% more sustainable cotton in its products, and is committed to providing 100% regenerative, organic, in conversion to organic, or recycled cotton by 2030. Learn more about the brand’s raw materials here.

Banana Republic is committed to continuing to use the Global Responsible Wool Standard, Leather Working Group and Good Cashmere Standard for their fibers sourcing, to maintain biodiversity, improve animal welfare and agricultural practices, and support more responsible production.

As of 2021, 100 percent of Athleta’s company-operated stores in North America are offset by renewable electricity from Fern Solar, a 7.5-megawatt offsite solar project in North Carolina. Learn more about the brand’s climate initiatives here.

Gap Inc.’s Global Sourcing team has partnered with The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel on trialing hydroponic farming conditions for growing cotton in an urban environment. This 2021 project won the Silver Award at the 2022 International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva which recognizes inventions and research around the world under patronage of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Swiss Government and the City of Geneva. To learn more about this project, click here.

This report covers Gap Inc.’s global operations for fiscal 2021, which ended on January 29, 2022, unless otherwise noted. To view the full ESG Report and in-depth information about the company’s efforts to be a force for good, for people and the planet, please visit our redesigned ESG website, gapinc.com/sustainability.

