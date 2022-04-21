Capstone Green Energy Lands an Energy as a Service Contract With One of the Largest North American Energy Infrastructure Companies

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, announced today that it continues to expand its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) business with a rental contract for a 600 kilowatt (kW) microturbine-based system with one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America.

The minimum 6-month EaaS agreement is the sixth such system utilized by this oil and gas customer, reflecting the Company's interest in high reliability, more environmentally friendly power solutions for its operations. As an oil-free, low-maintenance power generating source, microturbine-based systems are ideal for remote locations where reliability is key and on-site staff is minimal or non-existent.

The contract, secured by Horizon Power Systems, Capstone's exclusive Distributor for the Mid-Western U.S. and Western Canada, is expected to be commissioned in mid-May 2022. The new system will supply power to remote mid-stream operations along the customer's pipeline in Colorado. The agreement also includes Capstone's industry-leading Factory Protection Plan (FPP), which provides complete service coverage, parts and labor for both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

During the last fiscal year, in order to become a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, Capstone Green Energy began to accelerate its shift to an Energy-as-a-Service or EaaS company. Capstone Green Energy is focused on the EaaS business model, as it adds more diversity to the Company's revenues and allows for a more streamlined staffing model than the previous industrial manufacturing company business model.

"Our customer was already familiar with Capstone Green Energy. This repeat order demonstrates that they clearly value both the power reliability and ease of permitting offered by low emissions, clean energy microturbine-based technology," said Sam Henry, President of Horizon Power Systems.

"This month, Capstone enters fiscal 2023 well positioned as an Energy-as-a-Service provider of high efficiency, low emission power generation products that enable customers to lower their energy costs, increase their power resilience, and reduce their carbon emissions," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

