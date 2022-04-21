Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces New Location in Northeast Region

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of Massachusetts with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the region with its 48th Franchisee led by President, Robert Molta who has been an industry leader in the market for over 30 years.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The company is known as the industry leader in cutting-edge technology and marketing.

“The reputation that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds within the Real Estate industry and beyond is above reproach,” said Robert Molta, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals. “Connecting our brokerage with the esteemed and well-known brand such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will give our real estate professionals the advantage that they need in this competitive environment.”

“Longmeadow, Massachusetts was recently selected by Family Circle Magazine as one of the best places to live due to the highly rated school systems. This makes for an extremely attractive city when it comes to real estate,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are looking forward to welcoming Bob and his team to real estate’s forever brand.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

“As an innovative and responsive leader in the real estate industry, our focus will always remain in giving the highest level of service to our clients in both Residential and Commercial real estate,” added Molta.

The company and its agents actively support the Mental Health Association of Greater Springfield (MHA), which assists in the care of those that suffer from addiction and mental health issues.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Robert and the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals team to the global network. The company is known for serving their customers with exceptional customer service and we’re looking forward to helping them grow throughout the region.”

For more information visit: https://www.bhhsrealtypros.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Professionals

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.