Eight World-Class Professional Golfers Join the DemandScience Team as Brand Ambassadors

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced new brand ambassador partnerships with eight world-class professional golfers currently playing on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

These new partnerships align with the company’s mission to provide decision-makers with the right information at the right time and are part of DemandScience’s commitment to the sport of golf, which includes being named the “Official B2B Sales Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” in February.

The talented lineup of DemandScience brand ambassadors includes professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Nick Watney and Hank Lebioda from the PGA TOUR, Tim Petrovic from PGA TOUR Champions, and Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ben Griffin and Rob Oppenheim from the Korn Ferry Tour. Each of these outstanding athletes will use DemandScience-branded yardage books during play as they utilize information and insights to determine their best competitive move.

“ It is an honor to be working with DemandScience and I look forward to a great partnership, both on and off the golf course,” said Keegan Bradley, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR. “ This is also the first time I’ve had a yardage book sponsor, which shows that they truly understand everything involved in being a competitor – preparation, data and situational insight are essential to making the best shot possible.”

Bradley has deep New England roots. He went to high school in the Boston area not far from DemandScience offices and was the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 individual golf state champion. Bradley has won four professional tournaments, including the PGA Championship, has represented the United States in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and is a former PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year winner.

“ Becoming an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR is just the beginning of our company’s commitment to the sport of golf. We are honored to have such an incredible team of brand ambassadors as we continue to align our B2B data business with the needs of athletes and customers alike,” said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone. “ Professional golf’s ability to reach B2B sales and marketing professionals, as well as C-suite decision-makers, is the most valuable in sports and through these new relationships we will continue to share our message with millions of fans.”

DemandScience sponsors the Wind Gauge during NBC Sports and Golf Channel coverage, providing viewers with wind speeds and direction which could be a determining factor during player shot selection, and will be seen again in August for PinPoint Greens presented by DemandScience. The company also has a presence in programming throughout PGA TOUR media properties and hosting at select PGA TOUR events.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.