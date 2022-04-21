Viant Integrates With Mediaocean

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has integrated with Mediaocean, a leading global omnichannel advertising platform, delivering a transparent end-to-end media planning and buying solution for marketers and media agencies.

“Our latest integration with Mediaocean will offer Viant customers an enhanced level of transparency within our platform, from planning to purchase, through reconciliation,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP, Business Development, Viant. “As a leading data-driven omnichannel platform, we are pleased to partner with Mediaocean to streamline the media planning and buying process, within an open and inclusive advertising ecosystem.”

Mediaocean currently works with the world’s largest marketing and advertising agencies for end-to-end planning, buying, optimizing, reporting, and billing in a single workflow, making the media buying process seamless and effective for omnichannel media buys.

“Marketers demand end-to-end accountability for their investments, so we’re pleased to partner with Viant, a pioneer in the programmatic advertising space, to integrate them into our mission-critical media buying workflow,” said John Nardone, President, Mediaocean.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,700 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.