Kansas’s Baker University Extends Commitment to YuJa for Lecture Capture and Media Management Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baker University has reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality learning experiences with a three-year extension of its sitewide YuJa Enterprise Video Platform license.

The Video Platform enables instructors to use tools such as lecture capture, captioning, video quizzing, accessibility features and more. Since deploying the Video Platform, the institution has added the Zoom Connector, which provides automatic upload of videos recorded through Zoom. Videos can be disseminated securely and viewed across any device, as well as automatically captioned and indexed. The Zoom Connector also provides options for deleting recordings after the import is complete to cut down on storage costs.

“As the use of video grows, media management and storage has become cost-prohibitive for many institutions. By having videos automatically import from Zoom to the YuJa cloud, Baker University can get the most value for its investment while still keeping video in a safe, easily searchable repository,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

YuJa also created a feature enhancement that allows the institution to configure primary and secondary views in the Video Platform to support creating multi stream recordings that can be shared directly from Moodle, the university’s LMS.

ABOUT BAKER UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker University is a premier private university with a tradition of academic excellence and student engagement in a respectful, inviting, and values-based learning community. The university is consistently recognized for its excellence in and out of the classroom. At each of its four schools — College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Professional and Graduate Studies, and School of Education — faculty provide creative learning experiences while challenging students to analyze issues with depth and clarity.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.