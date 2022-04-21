APEXBOL, PROCOLOMBIA, PROECUADOR, PROMPERU and the CAN drive the reactivation of exporting SMEs from Andean countries

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attention SME exporters from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: registrations were initiated to participate in the 11th Andean Business Meeting, a virtual business conference that will be held on May 17 and 18, in order to promote the reactivation of SME exporters from the participating countries.

This important event is organized by the countries of the Andean Community (CAN), through their respective export promotion agencies: APEXBOL, PROCOLOMBIA, PROECUADOR, PROMPERÚ and the General Secretariat of the leading international integration body on the continent.

Registrations can be made until next Friday, April 29, by visiting the website https://encuentroempresarialandino-2022.koyag.com/signinups/formulario-de-inscripcion-de-exportadores/register. In addition, entrepreneurs from the European Union and the United States will be present.

ANDEAN BUSINESS MEETING

This year, one of the prioritized sectors for the business wheel will be diverse manufacturing, in items such as metalworking and other industries (equipment and machinery for the food industry; containers and packaging) and chemicals (cosmetics and toiletries).

Fresh and frozen agricultural products (fruits and vegetables); processed foods (concentrates, snacks, sauces, dips, juices and non-alcoholic beverages); hydrobiological products (frozen and preserved), and chocolate and cocoa preparations will also be highlighted. Finally, cotton and alpaca (jersey, wool and leather) clothing will be prioritized.

The XI Andean Business Meeting, whose organization is under PROMPERÚ in coordination with Ecuador as CAN’s Pro Tempore Presidency, will include holding forums, business conferences, seminars and other similar activities aimed at exporters and buyers of the different sectors to reactivate the intra-CAN business flow.

“The Andean business wheel seeks to boost the increase and complementarity of subregional exportable supply, consolidating as a great opportunity for the reactivation of small and medium-sized companies and the productive sector of our countries,” said Andean Community Secretary General Jorge Hernando Pedraza.

For its part, the Executive President of PROMPERÚ, Amora Carbajal, highlighted the importance of the meeting, which has been held uninterrupted, even in the years of the pandemic. “We have adapted to the new situation in order to promote regional export SMEs, providing them with the opportunity to access international markets with high-value-added goods and services,” he said.