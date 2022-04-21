Wrangler® Jeans and Fender® Celebrate 75 Years of Cultural Heritage with New Collaboration

For many musicians, Wrangler and Fender have been part of their musical and stylistic expression, making the guitars they’ve played and the blue jeans they’ve worn not just sought-after, but timeless tributes. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler®, recognized worldwide as a true American heritage brand and iconic leader in denim, and Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), the world’s leading guitar manufacturer, today announced an exclusive collaboration marking 75 plus years of cultural influence. Emblematic of self-expression and independence, the two brands have come together to launch Wrangler x Fender, an exclusive collection of denim and graphic tees bringing to life the rich heritage of each icon, celebrating their ability to blaze new trails, set trends and shape sounds. The covetable collaboration is built around the defining black and blue lived-in denim uniform worn by guitarists for decades.

“Wrangler and Fender each have origin stories rooted in the creation of practical and functional products,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. “As denim styles have evolved over the years through fits, finishes and function, the driving role guitar driven music has played in fashion is undeniable. We’re excited to have these two American icons join together to launch the Wrangler x Fender collection as we honor the artists and legends who have inspired us, and celebrate with the fans who have been moved by the music.”

For many musicians, Wrangler and Fender have been part of their musical and stylistic expression, making the guitars they’ve played and the blue jeans they’ve worn not just sought-after, but timeless tributes. True to the brands’ shared history of authentic connections with award-winning players, the Wrangler x Fender launch campaign features several notable faces from the music industry, including rock ‘n roll progeny and acclaimed fashion model Georgia May Jagger, country artist and songwriter Orville Peck, and country artist Stephanie Quayle.

“As trends in music and fashion continue to evolve, Fender remains at the forefront of championing new soundtracks to match new styles. Through partnering with Wrangler, Fender is able to inspire musicians, creatives and fashionistas alike,” said Richard Bussey, Vice President Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing at Fender. “At its core, both music and fashion are about expressing your truest self. The exclusive Wrangler x Fender Collaboration forms a tightly woven bond between the music and fashion industries, inviting all generations of creatives to celebrate their personal flair.”

The Wrangler x Fender collection of styles features details designed to fit every musical preference including vintage-inspired graphic tees, fringe and paisley prints. The collection also features patched, distressed and classic denim with built-in guitar pick sleeves. Wrangler and Fender fans alike can also look forward to an expansion of the collection late this Summer, which will include unique guitar accessories featuring authentic Wrangler denim and materials. These co-branded accessories include straps, cases and picks ranging from $9.99 to $249.99 will be available on Fender.com and select dealers globally. The Wrangler x Fender hero collection launching today is available on Wrangler.com, Fender.com and in key stores including Nordstrom, Boot Barn, Cavenders, Buckle, Urban Outfitters and Free People. Retail prices range from $35-$189. To learn more about the Wrangler x Fender Collaboration and #Wrangler75, visit Wrangler.com.

About Wrangler®:

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender (standard and stylized) are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries.