n-Lorem and The Wolverine Foundation Collaborate to Support the Discovery and Development of Personalized ASO Medicines for Nano-rare Patients

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--n-Lorem, a nonprofit foundation, today announced that The Wolverine Foundation has made a donation of $3 million to support n-Lorem’s efforts to discover and provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines for nano-rare patients (1 to 30 patients worldwide) for free, for life. As part of the collaboration, The Wolverine Foundation and its assembled team of renowned scientists and researchers will work with n-Lorem to expedite research and ASO discovery for allele-specific gene targets associated with neurodevelopmental diseases. As the collaboration proceeds and research targets are achieved, n-Lorem could receive donations totaling up to $8.5 million to support the development of experimental ASO medicines.

“n-Lorem’s research gives hope and greater understanding to nano-rare disease patients around the world,” Wolverine Foundation members Rory Cunnane and Caroline Breed Cunnane said. “Testing the effect of various allele-specific knockdown ASOs at the n-Lorem lab could open doors to better treatment options for patients. This type of research is particularly close to our hearts, and we are excited to fund this new research project. We’re thrilled to be working with Stan Crooke and his team at n-Lorem. We look forward to gaining new insights and funding additional research as we work to increase MAPK8IP3 awareness and change lives.”

“On behalf of n-Lorem and our patients, I am deeply appreciative of the interest and commitment from The Wolverine Foundation. I have been impressed with the leadership of the foundation and their scientific approach to supporting the basic research and discovery of novel therapeutic approaches to treat neuro-developmental diseases,” said Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of n-Lorem Foundation. “We look forward to working closely with the leadership team at The Wolverine Foundation and the impressive array of academic investigators they have assembled.”

Learn more about n-Lorem’s mission at www.nlorem.org, and please consider giving to n-Lorem to bring hope, possibility and treatment options to these needy patients and families.

Watch : n-Lorem Foundation: Offering Hope and Help to Nano-rare Patients

Watch: n-Lorem Foundation Delivers Hope and Treatment for Patient with Nano-Rare Disease

The Wolverine Foundation

The Wolverine Foundation serves to advance research and discover novel therapeutic approaches to treat the neurodevelopmental disease caused by genetic variations in the gene MAPK8IP3. The Foundation aims to accomplish these goals by supporting a team of researchers to investigate disease mechanisms and novel therapeutic approaches associated with MAPK8IP3 genetic variants. The Foundation manages a diverse portfolio of research projects that encourages scientific collaboration to more directly connect academic research, drug discovery and clinical development. The Foundation’s activities extend from exploratory biology to the identification and validation of therapeutic targets, and from drug discovery and development to clinical studies and trials.

About n-Lorem

n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat nano-rare patients diagnosed with diseases that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. Nano-rare patients describe a very small group of patients (1-30 worldwide) who, because of their small numbers, have few if any treatment options. n-Lorem Foundation was created to provide hope to these nano-rare patients by developing individualized ASO medicines, which are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. To date, n-Lorem has assisted in the development and treatment of 14 nano-rare patients and received over 130 applications for treatment with more than 50 nano-rare patients approved. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.