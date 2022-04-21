Conti Federal Awarded $17.8M Design-Bid-Build Contract for Pier Construction in Israel

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, secure construction, and environmental remediation projects, has been awarded a $17,757,234 design-bid-build contract to demolish existing infrastructure and construct a new pier for one of the Israeli naval bases. The marine work will be followed by building new infrastructure on the site, including the construction of a new electrical building and landscaping the location.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe, the task order is part of the $50M Northern Israel Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) that Conti Federal won in 2021 to provide repair and renovation, associated environmental work, force protection work and construction services in support of the Israel Ministry of Defense under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the United States Government.

“To be selected once again for this critical work speaks to the success that our team continues to deliver for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – specifically in the Israel region. We’ve been supporting the mission in Israel for more than a decade and look forward to continuing to serve for the next one,” said Conti Federal Israel Regional Manager Mike Sziy.

The project is to be completed in 2023 and is just the latest in the many construction and modernization projects Conti Federal has taken on for the Israel Ministry of Defense. For details about Conti Federal’s work with USACE and other government agencies globally, visit https://www.contifederal.com/projects.

