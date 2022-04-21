908 Devices and CPI Team on Cell Culture Media Optimization for Improved Process Control in Bioprocessing Applications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, is collaborating with UK-based, deep-tech innovation organization CPI on a project to optimize mammalian cell culture media and feeding strategies to improve growth, protein titer and protein quality attributes. CPI researchers are utilizing 908 Devices’ REBEL™ desktop device for at-line cell culture media analysis, helping to identify and then control key process parameters in bioprocessing workflows.

As more advanced therapies, such as cell and gene therapies, enter the biopharmaceutical pipeline, there is an increasing need for predictive modeling and real-time control of the development process leading to improved efficiency and robust product quality. The need for more data and analytics along with automation for improved process monitoring and control is often referred to as Biopharma 4.0.

CPI is an independent, not-for-profit organization that works with companies to develop, prove, scale up, and commercialize new products and processes. Together, 908 Devices and CPI scientists are implementing at-line media analysis for a CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) cell line expressing a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in small volume Ambr®15 cell culture bioreactor systems through to process scale-up in an Ambr 250 and 10-Liter bioreactors. Scientists are monitoring nutrient levels critical to process stability and product quality and ultimately controlling outcomes through design of media formulations and implementation of optimized feeding strategies.

Time course data from the REBEL provides significant information and insights into the cell metabolism, in addition to typical cell culture parameters such as cell count, viability, and basic metabolite data. These broad data sets are being mined to understand specific amino acid depletion that could correlate with low titer and growth as well as potential protein quality attributes.

“The measurements from the REBEL device have enabled us to gain an improved understanding of the cell culture environment within a bioreactor,” said Bethany Kerr, Team Leader, Upstream Development at CPI. “It has also enabled us to assess the impact of additional control over key process parameters. Data generated from the REBEL can be used to develop predictive models for feed control.”

About the REBEL analyzer

REBEL is a first-of-its-kind fresh and spent media analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. Key benefits include:

Samples can be run in minutes, eliminating core lab wait time of days and even weeks.

Quantitate over 30 components in cell culture media, including amino acids, dipeptides, water-soluble vitamins and amines.

Easy to use with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen, and the REBEL’s small footprint permits flexibility in the lab layout.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning.

About CPI

CPI takes great ideas and inventions, and makes them a reality. Born in the North East of England in 2004, CPI is an independent deep tech innovation organization and a founding member of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

CPI’s team of intelligent people use advances in science and technology to solve the biggest global challenges in healthcare and sustainability. Through incredible people and innovation infrastructure, CPI collaborates with partners in industry, academia, government, and the investment community to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative products.

CPI’s work ranges from health technologies, advanced drug delivery systems, and medicines manufacturing innovations for multiple modalities including small molecules, biologics, and nucleic acids; to developing sustainable materials for energy storage and packaging, as well as novel food, feed, and nutraceuticals, that are all underpinned by digital technology. CPI turns the entrepreneurial spirit and radical thinking of its people and partners into incredible impact that makes our world a better place.

