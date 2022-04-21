Kinder Morgan Joins Cheniere-Led Project Focused on Greenhouse Gas Emissions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that it has joined a collaboration with Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG), several other midstream operators, methane detection technology providers and leading academic institutions on a project focused on quantifying, monitoring, reporting and verifying (QMRV) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems. The work is intended to improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies and protocols.

The midstream QMRV work will be conducted by global emissions researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas. The measurement protocol designed by the research group and Cheniere will be field-tested at facilities operated by the participating midstream companies. KMI assets involved in this project include select pipeline segments and compressor stations on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP), Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline (KMLP) and Natural Gas Pipeline of America (NGPL) systems.

“We are excited to be participating in this project and have enrolled selected assets across multiple pipelines that deliver natural gas to Cheniere’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG facilities,” said KMI’s Interstate Natural Gas President Kimberly Watson. “We believe our collaboration in this project further demonstrates our dedication to better understanding the GHG emissions from our facilities and supporting the needs of our customers.”

“Collaboration with our midstream partners is a vital part of Cheniere’s efforts to measure and verify our emissions and look for opportunities for reductions across our value chain,” said Scott Culberson, Cheniere’s Senior Vice President of Gas Supply. “KMI is a critical teammate in this effort to provide cleaner sources of energy around the world, and their leadership will help to improve the environmental performance of U.S. natural gas and LNG.”

“Emissions quantification requires scientifically rigorous methods that are unique to each segment of the industry. This first-of-its-kind R&D project will investigate emissions performance at multiple midstream facilities not just by short-duration spot checks, but over several months, employing multiple monitoring technologies at multiple scales,” said Dan Zimmerle, the principal investigator on the project from Colorado State University who also serves as the Director of the school’s Methane Emissions Program.

“It is vital for both public policy and science that we have empirically driven measurement protocols, and importantly the complex and voluminous data collected is independently analyzed and verified by the scientific community,” said Dr. Arvind Ravikumar, professor in the Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering department at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the anticipated timing, capacities and benefits of the planned QMRV project. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMI’s operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMI’s website at ir.kindermorgan.com.