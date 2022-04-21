Twist Bioscience to Become Voting Member of Storage Networking Industry Association

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced it has joined the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA www.snia.org) as a voting member. SNIA is a nonprofit organization made up of storage professionals and is the globally recognized and trusted authority for storage leadership, standards and technology expertise.

“ DNA offers an innovative approach for long-term storage of data, as it provides a medium for data that will have reading capabilities in existence for as long as humanity continues to explore our living environment and the mysteries of our own DNA,” said Michael Oros, executive director, SNIA. “ We believe the industry as a whole will be eager to explore standards for a new storage medium that solves the conundrum of having a device in 100 years to read the media archived today.”

“ The charter of the SNIA Data Protection and Privacy Committee (DPPC) is to expand the awareness and adoption of data protection technology, and to provide education, best practices, and technology guidance on all matters related to the protection and privacy of data. We believe DNA provides a long-term data storage medium for consideration under this charter and welcome Twist Bioscience as a voting member of SNIA,” commented Pushpendra Kumar “P.K.” Gupta, co-chair, SNIA DPPC.

“ SNIA leads the storage industry in developing and promoting vendor-neutral architectures, standards and educational services for storage professionals worldwide,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist. “ We are committed to actively participating and engaging with the group as a voting member to help guide the implementation of new standards for the storage industry.”

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

