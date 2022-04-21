Portal Innovations Announces Partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations today announced that it is partnering with Life Technologies Corporation, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science and a leading life sciences research provider of innovative technologies. This partnership will further Portal Innovations’ mission to provide premier scientific equipment and resources to its portfolio companies that work out of Portal’s 50,000 sq ft of life science laboratories in Fulton Labs in Chicago.

The partnership will combine Life Technologies’ world-class lab equipment and software with Portal’s seed investments and laboratory infrastructure to allow its portfolio of life sciences startups to quickly and efficiently access premier equipment and Class A lab space. “Our goal is to invest in promising biotechnology and enable them to begin their research and development from the moment they move into our fully equipped laboratory space,” said Patrick Flavin, Portal Innovations’ President, “This partnership with Life Technologies enables our member companies to utilize Life Technologies’ innovative life science and applied science products to accelerate life sciences research.”

Through its Crafted Capital™ model, Portal invests seed financial funding, offers access to fully equipped wet and dry lab space, and provides management expertise to leading scientific and entrepreneurial founders. Portal is building a valuable portfolio of life sciences companies at the seed to series A investment stage for long-term value creation.

Portal has partnered with Trammell Crow Company, one of the largest commercial real estate developers in the United States, to catalyze the Chicago regional life sciences ecosystem at the Fulton Labs Campus and is currently investing in and supporting companies in its existing 50,000 square feet of wet and dry lab and office space at 1375 West Fulton Street and 400 North Aberdeen Street.

About Portal Innovations

Portal Innovations is a premier venture development engine that bridges scientific ideation in life sciences, medtech, and bioinformatics through commercial proof of concept by delivering crafted capital, including seed funding, specialized equipment, lab space, and management expertise to high-potential early-stage companies. For more information, please visit www.portalinnovations.com.