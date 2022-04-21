Revlon, Inc. Taps ACTV8me to Create Unique Shopping Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced it has successfully executed two strategic activations with ACTV8me, an interactive ad tech solutions platform. ACTV8me reached consumers through exclusive offers and personalized experiences by leveraging its’ proprietary Sequential QR codesTM (SQR codes™).

Revlon is the first beauty company to use this technology to sequentially deliver promotional offers, coupons, beauty-related information, and new product reveals to Revlon customers through ACTV8me’s advanced SQR code™ solution. This collaboration marked a first for the industry.

“ Being the first global beauty company to leverage ACTV8me’s technology speaks to Revlon’s agility as we continue to invest in digital solutions to address changing consumer behavior and connect with customers on a deeper level,” said Martine Williamson, Chief Marketing Officer of Revlon. “ By harnessing the power of ACTV8me’s SQR codes™ integrated to iOS and Android mobile wallets with geo-location and time-based reminders, Revlon may create even more personal, unique, and customer-focused shopping experiences that will unlock exclusive opportunities for our customers, and boost engagement.”

Revlon has already put ACTV8me’s technology to work by including SQR codes™ on its branded ColorStay Skin AwakenTM Concealer Truck, which made stops in several cities throughout February and March to celebrate the launch of the new beauty product with free coffee for customers as they enjoyed virtual shade-matching, giveaways, and other surprises. Customers who scanned SQR codes™ found on physical marketing materials, such as the truck, triggered exclusive shoppable opportunities, special event tie-ins, and multiple retail and product offers, which could be saved into a customer’s native mobile wallet for redemption online or at any retail partner's location. Revlon plans to continue working with ACTV8me on future collaborations.

“ ACTV8me’s SQR codes™ extend the reach of Revlon’s influence by launching interactive experiences and exclusive offers that are meaningful for its customers, driving new engagement and revenue,” said David Schreff, CEO of ACTV8me. Brian Shuster, ACTV8me founder said, “ Our direct-to-consumer solution widens our partner’s marketing reach by using the immediacy of e-commerce as well as location-based targeting, which prompts consumers who pass a retail location’s boundary line with calculated messages related to promotions, loyalty and reward programs that inspire immediate responses.”

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance, and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage, and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

ABOUT ACTV8me

ACTV8me’s patented and proprietary media technology platform enables measurable consumer engagement and ad attribution across all distributed content, including from any video screen, signage, site, store shelf, or surface (such as brand packaging). As a leader in interactive media experiences, including the new breakthrough SQR Code™ (Sequential QR Code™), integrated to iOS and Android mobile wallets with geo-location reminders, the platform powers an interactive and transactional overlay that leading brands, streaming and linear media networks, retailers, sports properties, and entertainment venues, digital out-of-home publishers, and brand advertisers leverage across their content and advanced ad campaigns, connecting marketing spend to measurable sales outcomes. ACTV8me’s partners provide consumers with new valuable offers, digital coupons, and unique content, based on demographics and media consumption behavior, enabling brands to drive more measurable ROI.